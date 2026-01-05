Critics Choice Awards 2026: 6 Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight with Their Red Carpet Looks
The 2026 Critics Choice Awards at Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar showcased Hollywood’s effortless red carpet style. Celebrities favored sleek gowns, modern menswear inspired suits and tailored ensembles that balanced elegance with comfort. The event highlighted subtle sophistication and set the tone for a stylish awards season.
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton
Chase Infiniti added a fresh pop of color in a custom Louis Vuitton outfit. Her sleeveless high neck top had intricate draping and was paired with a flared skirt in soft yellow crepe georgette. The silhouette looked modern and effortless while Messika high jewellery enhanced the look without taking attention away.
Ariana Grande
At the Critics Choice Awards Ariana stayed firmly in her style groove and chose Alberta Ferretti once again. She wore a custom pink satin gown with an off the shoulder neckline and a sweeping embroidered cape that flowed all the way to the floor. The look was soft romantic and quietly dramatic and felt like a natural extension of her recent red carpet appearances.
Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton
Amid a sea of black tuxedos Sinners star Michael B. Jordan stood out in a perfectly tailored double breasted burgundy suit. He paired it with a tonally matched shirt a striped tie and finished the look with Christian Louboutin boots.
Tyler James Williams in Emporio Armani
A closer look revealed that the Abbott Elementary star was not wearing a basic black tux but a rich deep navy one instead. Designed by Emporio Armani the peak lapel tuxedo featured satin trim and was paired with a navy evening shirt and bow tie for a sleek head to toe look. He completed the outfit with Christian Louboutin black oxfords and a diamond and spinel ring by Singapore based Simone Jewels.
Mia Goth in Dior
Mia Goth took a more understated approach and showed that simplicity can be just as striking. She wore a white silk Dior gown with off shoulder draping that highlighted her collarbones and shoulders and allowed the fabric to stand out. Paired with delicate Dior jewellery the look felt elegant calm and quietly powerful.
Teyana Taylor by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello
Teyana Taylor was impossible to miss. She stepped out in a sharply tailored Saint Laurent look by Anthony Vaccarello that blended power dressing with red carpet drama. The feather detailed jacket and menswear inspired styling added edge while subtle Tiffany & Co. diamonds kept it refined and unmistakably Teyana.
