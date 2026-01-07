Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet WORST Looks: From Kylie Jenner to Erin Doherty
The Critics Choice Awards 2026 red carpet saw a mix of stunning hits and noticeable fashion misses. While many celebrities impressed with elegant looks, a few outfits failed to win over fashion critics and fans. From risky silhouettes to confusing styling choices, these looks sparked “worst dressed” conversations online.
Critics Choice Award 2026 WORST Red carpet Looks
Based on audience reactions and fashion commentary, here are some of the most talked-about red carpet missteps of the night.
Erin Doherty
She wore a bold emerald gown with an oversized, heavy silhouette. The volume overpowered her frame and looked awkward on the red carpet.
Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter
The dup opted for bright, matching orange outfits. While playful, the looks felt distracting and poorly coordinated.
Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami
Both wore experimental black outfits with dramatic cuts. The avant-garde approach didn't translate well on the red carpet.
Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner
Their looks sparked mixed reactions despite being high-profile. Chalamet's suit choice felt underwhelming for the occasion. Jenner's vintage couture divided opinions due to fit and styling.
Jessie Buckley
She styled a white top with black trousers in an unusual combination. The outfit lacked cohesion and felt unfinished to many viewers.
Disclaimer
Worst-dressed lists are based on fashion opinions, media commentary, and audience reactions. Style is subjective, and experimental looks may be appreciated differently across platforms and audiences.