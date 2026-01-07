LIVE TV
  Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet WORST Looks: From Kylie Jenner to Erin Doherty

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet WORST Looks: From Kylie Jenner to Erin Doherty

The Critics Choice Awards 2026 red carpet saw a mix of stunning hits and  noticeable fashion misses. While many celebrities impressed with elegant looks, a few outfits failed to win over fashion critics and fans. From risky silhouettes to confusing styling choices, these looks sparked “worst dressed” conversations online.

Published: January 7, 2026 15:52:34 IST
Critics Choice Award 2026 WORST Red carpet Looks
1/7
Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet WORST Looks: From Kylie Jenner to Erin Doherty

Critics Choice Award 2026 WORST Red carpet Looks

Based on audience reactions and fashion commentary, here are some of the most talked-about red carpet missteps of the night.

Erin Doherty
2/7

Erin Doherty

She wore a bold emerald gown with an oversized, heavy silhouette. The volume overpowered her frame and looked awkward on the red carpet.

Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter
3/7

Paul W. Downs & Megan Stalter

The dup opted for bright, matching orange outfits. While playful, the looks felt distracting and poorly coordinated.

Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami
4/7

Audrey Nuna & Rei Ami

Both wore experimental black outfits with dramatic cuts. The avant-garde approach didn't translate well on the red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner
5/7

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner

Their looks sparked mixed reactions despite being high-profile. Chalamet's suit choice felt underwhelming for the occasion. Jenner's vintage couture divided opinions due to fit and styling.

Jessie Buckley
6/7

Jessie Buckley

She styled a white top with black trousers in an unusual combination. The outfit lacked cohesion and felt unfinished to many viewers.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Worst-dressed lists are based on fashion opinions, media commentary, and audience reactions. Style is subjective, and experimental looks may be appreciated differently across platforms and audiences.

