“Cry Baby” Neha Kakkar Responds To Divorce Rumours: Defends Innocent Husband & Family Amid Backlash
Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has finally broken her silence on the recent divorce rumours, defending her husband and family while addressing the social media backlash. The singer urged fans and media to avoid dragging her loved ones into ongoing controversies.
Defending Her Husband and Family
Neha Kakkar called her husband and family the “purest people” she knows, highlighting that their support has been instrumental in her success. She requested everyone to respect their privacy and stay out of ongoing issues.
Frustration Directed Elsewhere
The singer clarified that her anger is aimed at “a few other people and the system,” not her loved ones. She urged fans and the media to understand her perspective.
Lesson Learned About Social Media
Neha admitted that being emotional on social media can lead to misunderstandings. She acknowledged the phrase, “Rai ka pahad kaise banaya jaata hai,” and said she has learned to avoid posting personal matters publicly.
Commitment to Privacy
The singer vowed to keep her personal life private going forward, writing, “Ab se I’m Not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab! Bechari Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World!”
Message to Fans
Neha reassured her fans, popularly known as NeHearts, that she will be back soon with exciting new projects. She expressed gratitude for their support, promising more music and entertainment in the future.
Disclaimer
This is based on Neha Kakkar’s social media post and news reports. Official confirmations may follow.