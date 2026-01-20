LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham bjp m.k stalin benjamin netanyahu discrimination claim Bangladesh news cctv footage K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news brooklyn beckham
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • “Cry Baby” Neha Kakkar Responds To Divorce Rumours: Defends Innocent Husband & Family Amid Backlash

“Cry Baby” Neha Kakkar Responds To Divorce Rumours: Defends Innocent Husband & Family Amid Backlash

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has finally broken her silence on the recent divorce rumours, defending her husband and family while addressing the social media backlash. The singer urged fans and media to avoid dragging her loved ones into ongoing controversies.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 20, 2026 12:56:43 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Defending Her Husband and Family
1/6
“Cry Baby” Neha Kakkar Responds To Divorce Rumours: Defends Innocent Husband & Family Amid Backlash

Defending Her Husband and Family

Neha Kakkar called her husband and family the “purest people” she knows, highlighting that their support has been instrumental in her success. She requested everyone to respect their privacy and stay out of ongoing issues.

You Might Be Interested In
Frustration Directed Elsewhere
2/6
(Image Credit: X)

Frustration Directed Elsewhere

The singer clarified that her anger is aimed at “a few other people and the system,” not her loved ones. She urged fans and the media to understand her perspective.

Lesson Learned About Social Media
3/6
Neha Kakkar

Lesson Learned About Social Media

Neha admitted that being emotional on social media can lead to misunderstandings. She acknowledged the phrase, “Rai ka pahad kaise banaya jaata hai,” and said she has learned to avoid posting personal matters publicly.

You Might Be Interested In
Commitment to Privacy
4/6

Commitment to Privacy

The singer vowed to keep her personal life private going forward, writing, “Ab se I’m Not going to talk about my personal life bhaisahab! Bechari Emotional Nehu is too Emotional for This World!”

Message to Fans
5/6

Message to Fans

Neha reassured her fans, popularly known as NeHearts, that she will be back soon with exciting new projects. She expressed gratitude for their support, promising more music and entertainment in the future.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is based on Neha Kakkar’s social media post and news reports. Official confirmations may follow.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS