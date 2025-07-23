Crystals, Chakras & Calm: Inside Today’s Spiritual Wellness Trends; In Pics

There’s a noticeable shift happening across India from mantra therapy apps and sound healing sessions to crystal jewellery designed for chakra alignment, the focus is squarely on energy, intention, and holistic balance. It’s interesting to note how concepts that were once regarded as mysterious or niche are now making their way into the tech, fashion, wellness, and business sectors. Entrepreneurs and companies are utilizing Vedic principles and combining them with modern technology such as wellness platforms and AI-powered chakra tracking. The goal? In a hectic environment, lower stress, improve emotional health, and encourage more mindful living. Through roots in cultural heritage, the subject of spiritual wellness has transformed into a strong, individualized one that is rapidly adapting to new developments. From creating wearable technology, such as rose quartz bracelets, to offering carefully planned sound bath experiences in Goa marketed for emotional support, businesses are tapping into this evolving landscape. This list walks you through some of the more rapidly growing spiritual techniques in today’s world.