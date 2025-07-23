Crystals, Chakras & Calm: Inside Today’s Spiritual Wellness Trends; In Pics

  • Home>
There’s a noticeable shift happening across India from mantra therapy apps and sound healing sessions to crystal jewellery designed for chakra alignment, the focus is squarely on energy, intention, and holistic balance. It’s interesting to note how concepts that were once regarded as mysterious or niche are now making their way into the tech, fashion, wellness, and business sectors. Entrepreneurs and companies are utilizing Vedic principles and combining them with modern technology such as wellness platforms and AI-powered chakra tracking. The goal? In a hectic environment, lower stress, improve emotional health, and encourage more mindful living. Through roots in cultural heritage, the subject of spiritual wellness has transformed into a strong, individualized one that is rapidly adapting to new developments. From creating wearable technology, such as rose quartz bracelets, to offering carefully planned sound bath experiences in Goa marketed for emotional support, businesses are tapping into this evolving landscape. This list walks you through some of the more rapidly growing spiritual techniques in today’s world. 

Wellness Jewellery & Chakra-Inspired Gems

In India’s growing wellness jewellery scene, gemstones are chosen not just for beauty but for their chakra-related intentions—Amethyst (calm), Rose Quartz (love), Citrine (abundance), Black Tourmaline (protection). These are integrated into rings, bracelets, necklaces, and bracelets aligned with energy centres.

Crystal Combinations for Synergy

Crystals are paired for specific outcomes—like protection, peace, or abundance. Popular Indian combos include Citrine with Malachite or Black Tourmaline with Labradorite, enhancing results through energy blending and chakra alignment.

Sound Healing & Chakra Workshops

Sound therapy using crystal bowls, gongs, and chanting is trending in Indian wellness spaces. It supports chakra balancing, stress relief, and meditation—offered in studios, retreats, and even corporates.

Spiritual Summits & Chakric Gatherings

Events like Kumbh Mela and the Ujjain Wellness Summit fuse ancient rituals with energy healing, creating large-scale chakra-cleansing experiences and promoting India as a global spiritual-wellness destination.

Tech Meets Ancient Practices

The Sanatan Wisdom Foundation, founded in 2025, is pioneering scientific studies on mantra chanting and its brainwave effects—delivered through the AI‑driven app Svaryam, which offers brainwave‑responsive mantra therapy programs.

