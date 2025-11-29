Cubbon Park Flower Show 2025: Must-Visit 11-Day Bengaluru Event – All You Need to Know
Explore Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park Flower Show 2025, an 11-day event featuring vibrant floral displays, gardening workshops, and fun activities. All you need to know before visiting.
Flower Show at Cubbon Park 2025 - New Floral Fiesta
The first flower show at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru will be held from November 27 to December 7, 2025. It is an opportunity to show thousands of gorgeous flowers and plants, mimicking the Lalbagh flower show, at the center of the city.
When and Where
The flower show will be open from 6 AM to 7 PM daily and include over 50,000 flower pots and rare flowers from India and around the world. The flower show will be displayed along a long scenic route stretching from the statue of Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar to the Bal Bhavan gate.
Floral Displays & Themed Installations
Be prepared for beautiful floral arrangements, animal-shaped sculptures and unique Japanese "Ikenbana" flower art. More than 100 flower varieties will be displayed in a creative, colorful installation to inspire lovers of nature and art.
Cultural Programs and Stalls
Over 100 stalls selling nursery plants, gardening tools, handicrafts, and food will be featured at the event. Other cultural activities include classical music and folk dances such as Dollu Kunita and a BSF weapon display, making the show enjoyable for all ages.
Entry Prices for Visitors and Event Information
Adults enter for ₹30; for children, cost is ₹10. There is free admission for students in school uniforms to promote interest in horticulture. To alleviate the anticipated crowd sizes created by having this new annual flower show, special parking and additional times for viewing were also included in the show planning process.
Why Visit the Cubbon Park Flower Show in 2025?
The Cubbon Park flower show is a new, beautiful event for all people who enjoy flowers and gardening. With an extensive floral variety, stunning flower arrangements, many color deadlines, and great cultural programs, it will be an excellent way to spend a wonderful day for families and people visiting Bengaluru!
Disclaimer
This article is based on publicly available information about the Cubbon Park Flower Show 2025. Dates, timings, and ticket details may change. Visitors should check official sources before planning their visit.