Daal Recipes: 7 Yummy Food Items To Cook With Leftover Daal At Home
Daal can be a hero ingredient in many Indian households. It can be used in multiple creative and delicious ways. Here are 7 brilliant ways to transform yesterday’s leftover daal into something your child would yearn for!
Daal Dhoklas
Blend your leftover daal with tomato puree, garlic and Italian Herbs. Your daal dhokla is ready to serve!
Daal Paratha
Mix leftover daal into whole wheat flour with green chillies, chopped onion and some coriander. Kneed into a soft dough and make yummy parathas for breakfast or lunch.
Daal Cutlets
Combine your daal with breadcrumbs, boiled potatoes and spices. Shape into a ball, shallow fry, and serve with chutney.
Daal soup
Blend your daal with some veggies, garlic and herbs to make a healthy soup. Top it with chilli flakes and a dash of lemon for a warm, comforting bowl.
Daal Fried Rice
Toss some daal and rice together with onions, garlic and spices to make a quick, flavorful and filling meal!
Daal Pancakes (Chilla)
Mix daal with besan, spices and chopped veggies to create a thick batter. Pour it onto a tawa like a pancake and cook both sides till golden.
Daal khichdi
Add rice, mild spices and a few veggies to your leftover daal to whip up a quick and cozy khichdi. it is perfect for those lazy days when you just want to cook easily and still eat yummy food.
