Dalai Lama’s 90th Birthday Celebrations Begin

Dalai Lama’s Traditional Birthday Ceremony

Attendant monks assist Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in wearing a ceremonial hat as he leads a celebration for his 90th birthday according to the Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025. The Dalai Lama’s birthday is observed on July 6 according to the Gregorian calendar, which is widely used globally.(AP Photo)