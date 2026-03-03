Dalimb FIRST POSTER Out: When & Where to Watch Jitendra Kumar’s Pyschological-Thriller Film? Release Date, Cast, Plot & Fan Reactions Inside | Marathi Entertainment News

Jitendra Kumar shocks fans with a never-seen-before intense and dark avatar. The first poster of Dalimb drops on Holi- but there’s nothing festive about it. Social media can’t stop talking about this mysterious transformation. The poster hints at a psychological thriller packed with suspense and emotional chaos. When is it releasing? Who’s in the cast? What is the story really about? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming feature film Dalimb.