Dalimb FIRST POSTER Out: When & Where to Watch Jitendra Kumar’s Pyschological-Thriller Film? Release Date, Cast, Plot & Fan Reactions Inside | Marathi Entertainment News

Dalimb FIRST POSTER Out: Jitendra Kumar's Pyschological-Thriller Film
Jitendra Kumar shocks fans with a never-seen-before intense and dark avatar. The first poster of Dalimb drops on Holi- but there’s nothing festive about it. Social media can’t stop talking about this mysterious transformation. The poster hints at a psychological thriller packed with suspense and emotional chaos. When is it releasing? Who’s in the cast? What is the story really about? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming feature film Dalimb.
Dalimb First Poster
The first look poster of Dalimb was revealed online, and it’s creating huge buzz because it shows Jitendra Kumar in a totally unrecognisable avatar- much darker and intense than his usual roles. This Holi reveal plays with eerie, mysterious vibes rather than festive colours, signaling the film’s psychological tone.
Dalimb Release Date
There’s no official release date announced yet, but Dalimb is confirmed to be a ZEE5 exclusive OTT release scheduled for later in 2026.
Dalimb Cast
The film stars:
Jitendra Kumar in the lead role
Priya Bapat
Kshitish Date
Kavin Dave
Sai Prasad
Harish Kulkarni
Sagar Yadav
All of them are expected to play pivotal characters in this psychological thriller.
Dalimb Story
Dalimb is described as a psychological thriller-drama that explores deep and complex themes like memory, truth, love, loss, reality, and illusion. The narrative hints at emotional turbulence and distorted perceptions, making the film likely intense and thought-provoking.
Dalimb Movie Fan Reaction
Fans are shocked and excited at seeing Jitendra Kumar in such an unexpected look- dark, brooding, and far removed from his popular “nice guy” roles like Panchayat’s Sachiv Ji.
