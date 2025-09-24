LIVE TV
  Navratri Playlist: Trending Garba and Dandiya Songs To Dance on This Year

Navratri Playlist: Trending Garba and Dandiya Songs To Dance on This Year

Navratri is all about energetic dance moves and non-stop Garba nights! The right playlist can boost the festive mood perfectly with traditional Gujarati beats. These Garba and Dandiya songs bring people together and positive vibes. Here is a list of 6 trending songs to keep your celebrations lively for this Navratri season:

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Dholida
1/7

Dholida

It is a high-energy track with catchy beats that blends modern flair with tradition. It is a must-play for every Navratri celebration.

Malang Sajna
2/7

Malang Sajna

It is a trending song for couples on garba nights. It is romantic and cheesy, perfect for twirling with your partner. It is available on all major streaming platforms.

Aavo To Ramavane
3/7

Aavo To Ramavane

It is a soulful Gujarati folk song with traditional beats. It is loved for its rhythm and cultural depth. It gives authentic Garba vibes.

Maniyaro
4/7

Maniyaro

It is a traditional Gujarati hit with authentic energy with a strong rhythm. It is a must-have in every Garba playlist. It is perfect for synchronized steps.

Nagada Sang Dhol
5/7

Nagada Sang Dhol

It is one of the most iconic Bollywood Garba songs. Its powerful dhol beats elevate the celebration and make it the best song to play at peak festive moments.

Chogada
6/7

Chogada

It is a modern Navratri anthem loved by Gen Z people. It creates a vibrant Garba atmosphere instantly and perfect for group dance sessions.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

