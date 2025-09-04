Danielle van de Donk and Ellie Carpenter: A Football Power Couple’s Perfect Match
Football love stories usually do not go further, though in the case of Ellie Carpenter and Danielle van de Donk, the field was only the start. Their teammates back home in Lyon are their life partners and their trip is full of romance, surprises and their wedding was full of magic.
Meeting in Lyon
In the year 2020, Ellie Carpenter joined the women football club of Lyon. A year afterwards, Danielle van de Donk became a member of the team. They had met at international games but it was in France that they really met. Chemistry erupted on and off the field.
A Dream Proposal in the Maldives
Twenty-four months later, Ellie had planned a surprise proposal whilst on a holiday in the Maldives. On a remote sandbank covered with rose petals and a picnic set up she proposed to Danielle. The party lasted three days and was hosted around gardens, courtyards, and the chate itself, with friends and family flying in to see off their union.
A Chateau Wedding in France
The couple got married in the South of France at the Chateau Hermitage de Combas with greenery and beauty. Danielle chose gowns at Pronovias Paris which included a custom-made lace ceremony dress, a sleek mini dress with feathers to wear to the late-night parties.
Dresses Made for Forever
Ellie worked with the Mia Atelier in Melbourne to make the strapless gown of her dreams, with its sculpted bodice and its flirtatious bubble hem. The wedding also featured classic decoration, styling and heartfelt details.
A Celebration of Love
Their characters were followed everywhere, even in flowering rooms and candlelit ballrooms. They carried their personalities anywhere, even into flower-covered rooms and candelabra parties. However, the most memorable memory Ellie has is the moment when they looked at Daniëlle and realised that they were going to spend the rest of their lives together.