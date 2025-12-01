LIVE TV
  December Tax Deadlines 2025: 4 Must-Know ITR & TDS Dates

December 2025 brings crucial tax deadlines: ITR for audit cases (Dec 10), TDS/TCS deposits, Form 24G, and belated ITR filing (Dec 31). Don’t miss these to avoid penalties.​

Key December Tax Deadlines
Stay on track with these essential income tax and TDS deadlines in December 2025 to avoid penalties and ensure compliance. Check out a few deadlines

TDS Deposit for November 2025
As per the guidelines, the last date to deposit TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) for November 2025 is December 7, 2025.

Form 24G Submission for Government Offices
Government offices must submit Form 24G for TDS/TCS paid for November 2025 without a challan by December 15, 2025. This is important for compliance with government TDS procedures.

TDS Certificates for October 2025
Taxpayers must issue TDS certificates for tax deducted in October 2025 under Sections 194-IA (property), 194-IB (rent), 194M (contractors/professionals), and 194S (crypto/digital assets) by December 15, 2025.

Third Instalment of Advance Tax
December 15, 2025, is the deadline for paying the third instalment of advance tax for the Assessment Year 2025-26.

Conclusion
This applies to all regular taxpayers, including salaried individuals and businesses.​ Missing these deadlines can result in penalties, interest, or compliance issues, so ensure timely action for each.

