Decoding Diva Style: Six Iconic Bollywood Fashion Moments That Made History
Bollywood movies are not just about interesting stories and memorable melodies; they are also dominant style magnets that inspire trends and influence millions of individuals across generations. From the silver screen to the style icons, certain fashion moments from cinema have crossed over from entertainment to become fashion statements. They are not costumes; they are cultural icons that defined eras, initiated craze, and still inspire wardrobes decades after they first appeared on screen. These are six of the most defining fashion moments that have embedded themselves into Bollywood’s timeline, testifying to the fact that in Indian films, fashion is always a blockbuster hit.
Madhubala's Anarkali In Mughal-e-Azam (1960)
The flowing pale blue-green anarkali, particularly in "Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya," epitomized Mughal-era grandeur and set the standard for timeless Indian ethnic wear. Its intricate design and regal elegance continue to influence traditional fashion.
Rekha's Kanjivaram Sarees In Silsila (1981)
Rekha's exquisite collection of rich Kanjivaram sarees, often paired with traditional jewelry, redefined sophisticated glamour. She made these traditional weaves a symbol of timeless elegance and sensuality.
Sridevi's Blue Chiffon Saree In Mr. India (1987)
This sensual and iconic blue chiffon saree from "Kaate Nahin Kat Te" showcased elegance and allure. It became a benchmark for a dreamy, romantic saree look in Indian cinema.
Madhuri Dixit's Purple Saree In Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)
The vibrant purple saree from "Didi Tera Devar Deewana" sparked a nationwide craze, especially for festive occasions and weddings. It was a playful yet elegant ensemble that became incredibly popular.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's "Poo" Look In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001)
Poo's ultra-glamorous and confident style, with crop tops, flared pants, and bold makeup, became a Y2K fashion phenomenon. She set trends for a generation with her sassy and high-fashion wardrobe.
Deepika Padukone's Blue Saree In "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013)
Deepika's sequined blue saree in "Badtameez Dil" instantly became a party and farewell staple for young women across India. It blended traditional elegance with a modern, glamorous appeal.