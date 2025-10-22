From Deepika Padukone to Parineeti Chopra: Famous Bollywood Moms & Their Adorable Toddlers 2025
Many Bollywood stars are celebrating parenthood this Diwali 2025. Some have shared glimpses of their baby’s faces for the first time ever. From Deepika Padukone’s daughter to Parineeti Chopra’s baby boy, here’s a list of the most famous Bollywood babies of 2025:
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh daughter
They shared the first public photos of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh during Diwali 2025. She is seen adorably interacting with her parents in traditional attire.
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor daughter
Raha Kapoor celebrated Diwali 2025 with parents at their residence. She helped with diya decorations, showing her growing personality.
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha baby boy
Parineeti welcomed her first child on October 19, 2025. She haven't shared any public photos yet. Parineeti expressed joy on social media.
Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan sons
Kareena and Saif celebrated Diwali 2025 with their sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jai Ali Khan. They are known for their charming and playful public appearances.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas daughter
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka and Nick, celebrated Diwali 2025 in a bright yellow outfit. She was surrounded by friends in festive attire.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.