From Kalki 2898 AD to Karan Johar’s Project Shuddhi: 6 Movies Rejected By Deepika Padukone Due to Various Reasons
Deepika Padukone has turned down several major film offers over the years due to scheduling conflicts, creative differences, or personal choices. Many of these projects later became huge success with other leading actresses. Her decisions reflect the tough career calls top stars must awake while balancing their commitments and long-term goals.
Jai Ho
Deepika was approached to play the lead opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. However, she turned it down due to date issues and prior commitments. The role eventually went to Daisy Shah.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Suraj Barjatya wanted Deepika to star opposite Salman Khan in this family drama. She rejected the film and the part was later played by Sonam Kapoor who received widespread appreciation.
Shuddhi
Karan Johar's ambitious project Shuddhi was first offered to Deepika alongside Hrithik Roshan. However, after multiple delays and scheduling problems, she opted out and the film later took a completely different direction.
Kalki 2898 AD
Deepika was reportedly considered for an important role in the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. Due to creative differences, she turned it down and the role eventually went to another top actress.
Kick
The makers of Kick initially approached Deepika Padukone for the lead opposite Salman Khan. With her schedule fully packed, she had to reject the offer, which was later taken by Jacqueline Fernandez.
Sultan
Deepika was also in talks to star opposite Salman Khan and Sultan. She worked away from the project and Anushka Sharma stepped in, delivering one of the most powerful performances.