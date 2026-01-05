Deepika Padukone Turns a Year Wiser Today
It’s Deepika Padukone’s birthday today. Celebrating the journey of one of India’s most inspiring and influential actors.
From Badminton to Bollywood
Daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, Deepika transitioned from sports to modeling before conquering Bollywood.
Bollywood Debut
She made a powerful debut with Om Shanti Om, instantly becoming a household name.
Versatile Performer
From Piku to Padmaavat, Deepika is known for choosing strong, diverse, and impactful roles.
Global Icon
Deepika represents India globally, walking international red carpets and collaborating with global luxury brands.
Mental Health Advocate
She openly spoke about depression and founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation to spread mental health awareness.
Style & Wellness
Known for elegance, fitness, yoga, and mindful living, Deepika inspires balanced, healthy lifestyles.
Birthday Wishes
Here’s wishing Deepika Padukone happiness, health, and continued success—a true icon on and off screen.