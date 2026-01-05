LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude forecast 2020 Delhi riots case Maduro Pakistani wedding viral video Arjun Sharma kyiv Colombia news donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Deepika Padukone Turns a Year Wiser Today

Deepika Padukone Turns a Year Wiser Today

It’s Deepika Padukone’s birthday today. Celebrating the journey of one of India’s most inspiring and influential actors.

Published By: Published: January 5, 2026 12:54:25 IST
Follow us on
Google News
From Badminton to Bollywood
1/7
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

From Badminton to Bollywood

Daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, Deepika transitioned from sports to modeling before conquering Bollywood.

You Might Be Interested In
Bollywood Debut
2/7
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

Bollywood Debut

She made a powerful debut with Om Shanti Om, instantly becoming a household name.

Versatile Performer
3/7
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

Versatile Performer

From Piku to Padmaavat, Deepika is known for choosing strong, diverse, and impactful roles.

You Might Be Interested In
Global Icon
4/7
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

Global Icon

Deepika represents India globally, walking international red carpets and collaborating with global luxury brands.

Mental Health Advocate
5/7
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

Mental Health Advocate

She openly spoke about depression and founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation to spread mental health awareness.

Style & Wellness
6/7
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

Style & Wellness

Known for elegance, fitness, yoga, and mindful living, Deepika inspires balanced, healthy lifestyles.

You Might Be Interested In
Birthday Wishes
7/7
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

Birthday Wishes

Here’s wishing Deepika Padukone happiness, health, and continued success—a true icon on and off screen.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS