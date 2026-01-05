LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news Dhurandhar Shararat son kyiv IND U19 vs SA U19 live streaming donald trump Colombia news Greenland crime news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Deepika Padukone’s Love Life In Pictures: Every Rumoured Boyfriend And Romance That Made Headlines

Deepika Padukone’s Love Life In Pictures: Every Rumoured Boyfriend And Romance That Made Headlines

Deepika Padukone’s love life narrates her story from being a budding model to a world-famous star. The sequence of events, starting with her initial relationships in the industry and ending with her being married to Ranveer Singh, reflects her personal development.

Published By: Published: January 5, 2026 10:22:14 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nihaar Pandya
1/6
Nihaar Pandya

Nihaar Pandya

Deepika’s first serious relationship in Mumbai lasted three years while she was establishing herself as a model. The two lived together during her early struggles before parting ways just as her film career took off.

You Might Be Interested In
Muzammil Ibrahim
2/6
Muzammil Ibrahim

Muzammil Ibrahim

They dated for two years during their modeling days and were known for their humble dates on auto-rickshaws in the rain. Muzammil recently shared that they remained friendly for years until she eventually got married.

MS Dhoni & Yuvraj Singh
3/6
MS Dhoni & Yuvraj Singh

MS Dhoni & Yuvraj Singh

Though mostly rumored with Dhoni, her relationship with Yuvraj Singh was a brief but high-profile "seeing each other" phase. Both athletes were at the peak of their cricket careers, but the romance ended due to their demanding schedules.

You Might Be Interested In
Ranbir Kapoor
4/6
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor

This iconic "It" couple met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno and dated for two years before a very public split. Deepika later revealed that the relationship taught her significant life lessons after she dealt with the pain of infidelity.

Siddharth Mallya
5/6
Siddharth Mallya

Siddharth Mallya

They were a staple at IPL matches and high-society parties for about two years during her rise to superstardom. The relationship reportedly ended over "class differences" and personal incompatibilities regarding lifestyle and values.

You Might Be Interested In
Ranveer Singh
6/6
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

After meeting on the sets of Ram-Leela in 2012, they dated secretly for six years and got engaged in 2015. They married in 2018 at Lake Como and welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS