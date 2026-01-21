Deepinder Goyal’s Big ‘Eternal’ Move: All About His SECOND Wife Grecia Munoz & His First Marriage

Zomato’s parent company Eternal is in the spotlight after reports confirmed Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the Eternal CEO, creating a huge buzz in India’s startup world. In a major leadership shift, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has taken over as the new CEO, marking a fresh new chapter for the company. Amid this corporate storm, Deepinder’s personal life is also trending, as people are now searching nonstop about his secodn wife Gracia Munoz, her age, career background and their love story.