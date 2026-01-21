LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos BCB Albinder Dhindsa india breaking-news us newsus news karisma kapoor davos
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Deepinder Goyal’s Big ‘Eternal’ Move: All About His SECOND Wife Grecia Munoz & His First Marriage

Deepinder Goyal’s Big ‘Eternal’ Move: All About His SECOND Wife Grecia Munoz & His First Marriage

Zomato’s parent company Eternal is in the spotlight after reports confirmed Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the Eternal CEO, creating a huge buzz in India’s startup world. In a major leadership shift, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has taken over as the new CEO, marking a fresh new chapter for the company. Amid this corporate storm, Deepinder’s personal life is also trending, as people are now searching nonstop about his secodn wife Gracia Munoz, her age, career background and their love story.

Published By: Published: January 21, 2026 17:53:48 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Grecia Munoz Age
1/6
Deepinder Goyal's Big 'Eternal' Move: All About His SECOND Wife Grecia Munoz & His First Marriage

Grecia Munoz Age

Grecia Munoz's exact age is not officially confirmed in major verified reports. She is widely described as a Mexican-born and currently based in Delhi, India.

You Might Be Interested In
Grecia Munoz Career
2/6

Grecia Munoz Career

Grecia Munoz is known as a former model and has also worked as a television host. Reports mention she has shifted towards entrepreneurship and is working on a luxury consumer products startup.

Deepinder Goyal & Grecia Munoz Love Story
3/6

Deepinder Goyal & Grecia Munoz Love Story

Deepinder and Grecia met through a friend, and things grew naturally from there. A friend reportedly even predicted they would get married, which later came true.

You Might Be Interested In
Deepinder Goyal & Grecia Munoz Wedding
4/6

Deepinder Goyal & Grecia Munoz Wedding

Reports state Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz got married in a private ceremony. Multiple outlets mentioned the wedding happened around early 2024, and the couple returned from their honeymoon in February.

Deepinder Goyal First Wife: Who is she?
5/6

Deepinder Goyal First Wife: Who is she?

Deepinder Goyal was previously married to Kanchan Joshi. reports say they met during their time at IIT Delhi, before Deepinder became a startup icon.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS