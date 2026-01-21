Deepinder Goyal’s Big ‘Eternal’ Move: All About His SECOND Wife Grecia Munoz & His First Marriage
Zomato’s parent company Eternal is in the spotlight after reports confirmed Deepinder Goyal has resigned as the Eternal CEO, creating a huge buzz in India’s startup world. In a major leadership shift, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa has taken over as the new CEO, marking a fresh new chapter for the company. Amid this corporate storm, Deepinder’s personal life is also trending, as people are now searching nonstop about his secodn wife Gracia Munoz, her age, career background and their love story.
Grecia Munoz Age
Grecia Munoz's exact age is not officially confirmed in major verified reports. She is widely described as a Mexican-born and currently based in Delhi, India.
Grecia Munoz Career
Grecia Munoz is known as a former model and has also worked as a television host. Reports mention she has shifted towards entrepreneurship and is working on a luxury consumer products startup.
Deepinder Goyal & Grecia Munoz Love Story
Deepinder and Grecia met through a friend, and things grew naturally from there. A friend reportedly even predicted they would get married, which later came true.
Deepinder Goyal & Grecia Munoz Wedding
Reports state Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz got married in a private ceremony. Multiple outlets mentioned the wedding happened around early 2024, and the couple returned from their honeymoon in February.
Deepinder Goyal First Wife: Who is she?
Deepinder Goyal was previously married to Kanchan Joshi. reports say they met during their time at IIT Delhi, before Deepinder became a startup icon.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.