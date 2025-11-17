Deepti Bhatnagar EXPOSED: Dharmendra’s Daughter-in-Law Relations, Age, Husband & Other Details Revealed Here
Deepti Bhatnagar is back in the spotlight after being called Dharmendra’s “daughter-in-law” in new viral headlines. The actress surprised fans by revealing she trained under Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in her early career days. Her journey spans films, modelling, TV hosting and entrepreneurship. Here’s everything you need to know about Deepti Bhatnagar.
Who is Deepti Bhatnagar?
Deepti Bhatnagar is an Indian actress, model, and popular TV host known for travel and spiritual shows. She rose to fame in the late 90s and early 2000s with her calm screen presence and elegance.
Deepti Bhatnagar Age
Deepti Bhatnagar was born on 30 September 1967. She is 58 years old, as of 2025. She comes from meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Deepti Bhatnagar & Shah Rukh Khan Relation
Deepti trained under SRK in her early acting days. SRK guided her in performance discipline, dialogue delivery and on-camera confidence.
Deepti Bhatnagar & Dharmendra's Relation
Deepti is being referred as Dharmendra daughter-in-law because of a recent feature where she shared family-like ties with the Deol family. She has collaborated with them in the past and shares close family relations.
Deepti Bhatnagar Husband
Deepti is married to Randeep Arya, a filmmaker and businessman. They run a production house together.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.