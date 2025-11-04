Delhi Crime Season 3: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Trailer
Delhi Crime Season 3 makers has recenlty released its gripping trailer, promising another intense and realistic portrayal of the city’s criminal underbelly. Fans are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated show that delves into Delhi’s crime webs. Here’s all you need to know about Delhi Crime Season 3 release date, streaming platform, cast, story, and trailer.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Date
The highly anticipated show Delhi Crime, with its third franchise all set to stream on November 13.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Platform
Director Tanuj Chopra’s Delhi Crime Season 3 is going to stream on Netlfix with a twisted and dark storyline.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Cast
The Delhi Crime Season 3 will see Shefali Shah reprise her intriguing role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji.
Delhi Crime Season 3 Story
Delhi Crime Season 3 story revolves around a terrifying network of human trafficking, where individuals are transported like parcels, identities are erased, and lives are exchanged. DIG Vartika Chaturvedi begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fueled by fear, profit, and silence.