Delhi In Monsoon – How To Enjoy Monsoon In The Capital, Here’s Your Guide: In Pics

It’s often said and believed that Delhi stops functioning when the monsoons arrive. While the drizzle might scare a few away, it actually bewitches the city into lush greens with an aura of romance and melancholy. For the people, the usually bustling roads change into something close to a lullaby, enabling you to discover its tucked away treasures and indulge in some soul-warming kitchen therapy. From majestic historic monuments with a gorgeous grey sky to some snug cafes offering warmth and goodies, Delhi waits to pour out its unique experiences on any droplet that falls. It’s a perfect couple of months when the capital is in its relaxed, slow-paced avatar, away from the usual glaring heat. So go ahead, open your umbrella, and walk into the soulful drizzle! This guide shall take you through the wet-season-dependent offerings.