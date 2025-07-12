Delhi In Monsoon – How To Enjoy Monsoon In The Capital, Here’s Your Guide: In Pics
It’s often said and believed that Delhi stops functioning when the monsoons arrive. While the drizzle might scare a few away, it actually bewitches the city into lush greens with an aura of romance and melancholy. For the people, the usually bustling roads change into something close to a lullaby, enabling you to discover its tucked away treasures and indulge in some soul-warming kitchen therapy. From majestic historic monuments with a gorgeous grey sky to some snug cafes offering warmth and goodies, Delhi waits to pour out its unique experiences on any droplet that falls. It’s a perfect couple of months when the capital is in its relaxed, slow-paced avatar, away from the usual glaring heat. So go ahead, open your umbrella, and walk into the soulful drizzle! This guide shall take you through the wet-season-dependent offerings.
Agrasen Ki Baoli
Step 1 - During the monsoon season, Agrasen ki Baoli becomes a stunning scene of an antique stepwell. At other times, it functions as a little haven where you can escape the noise of the bustling city and enjoy the unique raindrop trail that runs across the waters, making it a beautiful backdrop for a range of photos.
Momos At Dolma Aunty Momos, Lajpat Nagar
Step 2 - Lajpat Nagar's Dolma Aunty Momos is famous for its flavourful paneer and chicken momos, which are served with a spicy red chilli sauce. During the monsoon season, the aroma of freshly steamed dumplings and the cosy, familiar setting create a beautiful atmosphere with drizzling rain as its backdrop.
Famous Lunch At Indian Accent
Step 3 - For a memorable culinary experience, visit Indian Accent. Their innovative dishes, a fusion of traditional and global techniques, are perfect for a special occasion. It's the perfect place to spend a rainy afternoon enjoying fine cuisine because of its sophisticated atmosphere and flawless service.
Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place
Step 4 - Connaught Place's historic Hanuman Mandir provides a place of spiritual solace from the rain. A feeling of peace and cosiness is created by the lively energy and the sounds of devotional music. You can connect with the city's cultural life and find comfort there.
Cutting Chai And Crispy Kachori For Evening Snacks At CP
Step 5 - There is a popular location for a tasty rainy-day snack in Connaught Place, right behind the Hanuman Mandir. Savour steaming cups of cutting chai, a variety of freshly fried pakodis, and hot, crispy kachoris. This neighbourhood favourite provides a traditional street food experience in Delhi, offering flavour and warmth that go well with the monsoon season.
Nizamuddin Dargah
Step 6 - Nizamuddin Dargah provides a beautiful experience during the rainy season. The courtyards, though damp, exude a contemplative calm, and the qawwalis' songs continue to resonate even more passionately. The rain adds to the dargah's already alluring atmosphere, making it a deeply spiritual experience that provides peace and a unique cultural viewpoint.
Afghani Chicken For Dinner At Chicken Inn (SDA Market) And Explore Khan Market
Step 7 - Afghani chicken at Chicken Inn in SDA Market is the perfect filling dish for a cold, rainy night, it is renowned for its creamy texture and smoky flavour. After that, take a stroll in Khan Market. Its covered walkways, cafes, bookshops, and boutiques make it the ideal destination for a warm cup of coffee or just simple walks.