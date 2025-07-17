Delhi Metro Lines To Help You Travel Easy For Students And Office Goers
Delhi feels like a maze, but Delhi Metro makes it fun! It is smooth, fast and budget-friendly. Whether you are a student or an office-goer, this guide covers all the operational lines of Delhi metro, so you never get lost again!
Blue Line
Its route is from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre / Vaishali. It covers major business hubs like Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place, and Noida. It is perfect for office-goers and students.
Yellow Line
Its route is from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre. It connects Delhi University, Gurgaon and Old Delhi (Chandni Chowk). It is a must for college students and tourists.
Violet Line
Its route is from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). It is ideal for visiting Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and the central Delhi area.
Magenta Line
Its route is from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. It connects directly to Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and saves time for Noida to West Delhi travel.
Pink Line
Its route is from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar. It skirts around the city, linking important stations like Hazrat Nizamuddin, South Campus and Anand Vihar.
Grey Line
Its route is from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand. It is the shortest line, but crucial for local connectivity in Najafgarh area.
Aqua Line
Its route is from Noida Sector 51 to Depot (Greater Noida). It is ideal for people living or working in Greater Noida. Interchange with Blue line at Noida Sector 52 via walkway.
Orange Line
Its route is from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21. It directly connects to IGI Airport Terminal 3 in just 19 minutes. It is also great for travelers heading to Aerocity.
Green Line
Its route is from Inderlok ? Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh. It connects rural-urban areas in West Delhi like Bahadurgarh and Nangloi. It is rarely crowded.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.