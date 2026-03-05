Delhi Pink Saheli Smart Card 2026: Eligibility, Documents, Benefits and How Women Can Travel Free Safely in Delhi Metro & DTC Buses | Women’s Day Special
The Delhi Pink Saheli Smart Card 2026 is a special initiative by the Government of Delhi aimed at making public transportation safer and more accessible for women and transgender commuters. The card is expected to streamline the existing free bus travel scheme and offer a convenient smart-card system for daily travel. With this initiative, eligible passengers can travel on government buses in Delhi without paying fares while also ensuring better safety and tracking.
What Is the Delhi Pink Saheli Smart Card?
The Pink Saheli Smart Card is a digital travel card designed to replace paper tickets for women and transgender commuters using buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses. The card will allow passengers to tap and travel easily while availing the free travel facility introduced by the Delhi government.
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the Pink Saheli Smart Card 2026, applicants must meet the following criteria:
Must be a woman or transgender individual
Must be a resident of Delhi
Must be 12 years of age or older (as per expected guidelines)
Must regularly use public buses operated by Delhi Transport Corporation or cluster services
Required Documents
Applicants will need to submit a few basic documents during registration:
Aadhaar Card or valid identity proof
Delhi residence proof (ration card, voter ID, or utility bill)
Passport-size photograph
Mobile number for verification
Key Benefits of the Pink Saheli Smart Card
The card provides several benefits for daily commuters:
Free bus travel on government-run buses in Delhi
Contactless travel with a smart tap system
Improved safety monitoring for women commuters
Faster boarding compared to paper ticket systems
Convenient digital travel record
How the Card Promotes Safe Commuting
Safety is a major focus of this initiative. The Pink Saheli Smart Card will help authorities maintain travel records and improve monitoring in buses. It is also expected to integrate with Delhi’s transport infrastructure to enhance security measures and ensure safer daily commuting for women and transgender passengers.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and expected guidelines related to the Pink Saheli Smart Card scheme. Official rules, eligibility criteria, and benefits may change once the government releases the final notification. Readers are advised to check official announcements from the Government of Delhi for the latest updates.