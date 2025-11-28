Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 Out Now: Constable Written Exam to Begin 18 December – Check Complete Schedule & Admit Card Update
Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 is officially announced. The written exam begins on 18 December 2025. Check the full schedule, vacancy details, selection process, and admit card updates for Delhi Police Recruitment 2025.
Official Announcement of Delhi Police Exam Date for 2025
The Delhi Police Constable exam date has been announced as follows, dates for written examination commence from 18 Dec 2025 with a total of 7565 vacancies of Constables (Executive) male & female candidates.
Total Number of Vancancy - 7565
The recruitment drive of 2025 will fill up Constables (Executive) male & female candidates with a total of 7565 posts.
Important Dates for Application
The applications for recruitment are open from 22nd September 2025 upto 31st October 2025 with the window for correction of forms from 7th November to 9th November 2025.
Exam Schedule - Written Exam Dates
Constable (Driver) - 16/17 December 2025
Constable (Executive) Male/Female - 18 December 2025 to 06 January 2026
Head Constable (Ministerial) - 07/12 January 2026
Head Constable (AWO/TPO) - 15/22 January 2026
Selection Process - What to Expect After CBT Written Exam
Candidates who meet the requirements of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be required to complete the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PEMT) and medical examinations as part of their selection process.
When You'll Get Your Exam City Slip and Admit Card
Approximately 10 days prior to your exam, the test centre location (exam city slip) will be provided. The admit card (hall ticket) will be available approximately a few days before your exam date — so ensure that you download it.
Important Reminders for Candidates
Have a printout of your admit card along with your valid photo ID.
Make sure to arrive at your test centre prior to your exam time.
Review the post-exam date information so that you are aware of the required timeline.
Be able to pass the written exam and the physical examination in order to pass the selection process.
Diclaimer
Information is based on official notifications and trusted sources. Exam dates or details may change. Candidates should verify updates through the official website before making decisions.