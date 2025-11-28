LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news chess Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir donald trump China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 Out Now: Constable Written Exam to Begin 18 December – Check Complete Schedule & Admit Card Update

Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 Out Now: Constable Written Exam to Begin 18 December – Check Complete Schedule & Admit Card Update

Delhi Police Constable Exam Date 2025 is officially announced. The written exam begins on 18 December 2025. Check the full schedule, vacancy details, selection process, and admit card updates for Delhi Police Recruitment 2025.

By: Last Updated: November 28, 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Official Announcement of Delhi Police Exam Date for 2025
1/8

Official Announcement of Delhi Police Exam Date for 2025

The Delhi Police Constable exam date has been announced as follows, dates for written examination commence from 18 Dec 2025 with a total of 7565 vacancies of Constables (Executive) male & female candidates.

Total Number of Vancancy - 7565
2/8

Total Number of Vancancy - 7565

The recruitment drive of 2025 will fill up Constables (Executive) male & female candidates with a total of 7565 posts.

Important Dates for Application
3/8

Important Dates for Application

The applications for recruitment are open from 22nd September 2025 upto 31st October 2025 with the window for correction of forms from 7th November to 9th November 2025.

Exam Schedule - Written Exam Dates
4/8

Exam Schedule - Written Exam Dates

Constable (Driver) - 16/17 December 2025
Constable (Executive) Male/Female - 18 December 2025 to 06 January 2026
Head Constable (Ministerial) - 07/12 January 2026
Head Constable (AWO/TPO) - 15/22 January 2026

Selection Process - What to Expect After CBT Written Exam
5/8

Selection Process - What to Expect After CBT Written Exam

Candidates who meet the requirements of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be required to complete the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PEMT) and medical examinations as part of their selection process.

When You'll Get Your Exam City Slip and Admit Card
6/8

When You'll Get Your Exam City Slip and Admit Card

Approximately 10 days prior to your exam, the test centre location (exam city slip) will be provided. The admit card (hall ticket) will be available approximately a few days before your exam date — so ensure that you download it.

Important Reminders for Candidates
7/8

Important Reminders for Candidates

Have a printout of your admit card along with your valid photo ID.
Make sure to arrive at your test centre prior to your exam time.
Review the post-exam date information so that you are aware of the required timeline.
Be able to pass the written exam and the physical examination in order to pass the selection process.

Discalimer
8/8

Diclaimer

Information is based on official notifications and trusted sources. Exam dates or details may change. Candidates should verify updates through the official website before making decisions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS