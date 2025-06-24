Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s
The best colleges at Delhi University are well known for their academics processes. Numerous courses in the arts, humanities, social sciences, commerce, and sciences are available at DU’s top ranked colleges. These universities are renowned for their top placement rates, robust faculty, and research opportunities. Students who are accepted into these institutions can anticipate a top-notch education, first-rate facilities, and chance for both personal and professional development.
Hindu College
Known for its rich academic heritage and vibrant campus life. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) English, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
Miranda House
Known for its rich academic heritage and vibrant campus life. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) English, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
Women's college known for academic excellence, holistic development, and progressive environment. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
Kirori Mal College
Known for strong academic programs and vibrant extracurricular activities. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
Hansraj College
Renowned for excellent academic standards and co-curricular activities . It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
St. Stephen's College
Known for strong programs in arts, humanities and sciences. It offers courses like B.A.(Hons.) Economics, English and many more. Average tuition fees are INR 50,494 per year.
Ramjas College
Known for it's great faculty members and academic standards. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
Daulat Ram College
This college is known for its strong programs in arts, commerce, and science. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
Maiteryi College
The college has a vibrant campus life, with a range of extracurricular activities, clubs and societies. It offers courses including B.A. (Hons.) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 15,000.
Delhi College Of Arts And College
Sole college in Du having media lab for the students of journalism. It offers courses like B.A.(Hons.) Journalism, political science, English and many more. It is known for having a great faculty. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.
Disclaimer: The information provided about Delhi University, including its colleges, courses, fees is based on publicly available data and may not reflect the most current or accurate details. For latest information do visit https://www.du.ac.in/.