Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s

The best colleges at Delhi University are well known for their academics processes. Numerous courses in the arts, humanities, social sciences, commerce, and sciences are available at DU’s top ranked colleges. These universities are renowned for their top placement rates, robust faculty, and research opportunities. Students who are accepted into these institutions can anticipate a top-notch education, first-rate facilities, and chance for both personal and professional development. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
1/10

Hindu College

Known for its rich academic heritage and vibrant campus life. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) English, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
2/10

Miranda House

Known for its rich academic heritage and vibrant campus life. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) English, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
3/10

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Women's college known for academic excellence, holistic development, and progressive environment. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
4/10

Kirori Mal College

Known for strong academic programs and vibrant extracurricular activities. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
5/10

Hansraj College

Renowned for excellent academic standards and co-curricular activities . It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
6/10

St. Stephen's College

Known for strong programs in arts, humanities and sciences. It offers courses like B.A.(Hons.) Economics, English and many more. Average tuition fees are INR 50,494 per year.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
7/10

Ramjas College

Known for it's great faculty members and academic standards. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
8/10

Daulat Ram College

This college is known for its strong programs in arts, commerce, and science. It offers courses like B.A. (Hons) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
9/10

Maiteryi College

The college has a vibrant campus life, with a range of extracurricular activities, clubs and societies. It offers courses including B.A. (Hons.) psychology, Economics, History and many more. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 15,000.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image
10/10

Delhi College Of Arts And College

Sole college in Du having media lab for the students of journalism. It offers courses like B.A.(Hons.) Journalism, political science, English and many more. It is known for having a great faculty. Average tuition fees range from INR 10,000 to INR 20,000.

Disclaimer: The information provided about Delhi University, including its colleges, courses, fees is based on publicly available data and may not reflect the most current or accurate details. For latest information do visit https://www.du.ac.in/.

Delhi University Ranking 2025: Top Colleges For Bachelor’s - Gallery Image

