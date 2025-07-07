Delhi’s Dazzling Deals: 7 Markets Where Your Wallet Will Thank You

Delhi is home to a variety of bustling markets that cater to every shopper’s taste and budget. From the timeless charm of Chandni Chowk, known for its traditional attire and aromatic spices, to the fashion-forward Sarojini Nagar Market, a hotspot for trendy clothes at unbeatable prices — there’s something for everyone. Janpath draws attention with its vibrant collection of Tibetan and Gujarati handicrafts, while Lajpat Nagar is a go-to destination for textiles, accessories, and everyday fashion steals