Delhi’s Iconic Libraries: A Journey Through Pages
Delhi is home to several historical libraries that serve as vital centers of knowledge, culture, and heritage. From supporting scholarly research to promoting literary diversity and public education, these libraries embody Delhi’s rich cultural and academic legacy, making them Essential destinations for anyone interested in history or learning.
Delhi public library
Established with the support of UNESCO DPL is one of the oldest and the most expensive library network in Delhi.
Nehru memorial museum and library
It is located within the teen Murti Bhavan, this library is a treasure trove first scholars of modern Indian history.
India international center library
It is nestled in the heart of Lutyens Delhi, this serene and scholarly space is frequented by academicians and diplomats.
Sahitya akademi library
This libraries dedicated to Indian literature in all its linguistic diversity, this library supports literary scholars with texts in over 24 Indian languages.
British council library
A modern space blending digital and physical resources, this library offers extensive access to English literature, educational resources etc.
National archives of India library
This library situated near India gate, an indispensable resources of historians. It preserves government records and documents that date back to colonial era.
Central secretariat library
One of the oldest government libraries in India, this institution is renowned for its exhaustive collection on public administration, law, economics etc.
Zakir Hussain Delhi college library
One of the oldest college libraries in Delhi, it reflects the historical depth of academic institutions in the city.
