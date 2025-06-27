Delhi’s night life: Bars and Clubs That Should Be Explored

Perch wine and coffee bar and my bar headquarters

Perch wine and coffee bar in Khan Market is a charming venue focusing on a curated selection of wines and gourmet small plates. Its intimate and sophisticated atmosphere appeals to wine lovers and those looking for a relaxed, classy night out. My bar headquarters On MG road is more casual and lively, known for its budget friendly drinks, upbeat music, and friendly Vibe making it a popular choice for a fun night with friends.