Delhi’s Nightlife: 6 Trendiest Bars and High Energy Clubs You Must Explore for the Ultimate Party Experience

Hauz khas social and the electro room

Social in Hauz Khas Village transforms from a vibrant co working space during the day into a buzzing bar and nightclub by night. Known for its quirky interiors, energetic crowd and engaging events, it has become a favourite among young professionals and the creative community. Nearby, The Electric Room offers a stylish yet cozy setting, serving expertly crafted cocktails in an intimate atmosphere that is perfect for relaxed evenings and casual get togethers with friends.