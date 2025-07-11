Dementia Comes With These 5 Signs – Never Ignore

LIVE TV
Dementia is a progressive brain condition that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. Early detection is crucial, but its signs are often mistaken for normal aging. This gallery highlights five warning signs you should never ignore: memory loss that affects daily life, difficulty in planning or problem-solving, confusion with time or place, trouble with visual images or spatial understanding, and noticeable changes in mood or personality. Recognizing these symptoms early can lead to timely medical intervention, better management, and improved quality of life for the person affected. Awareness and support are key in helping individuals cope with dementia effectively.

By: Kanishka Rohilla Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 1:29 PM IST
1/5

Memory Loss That Disrupts Daily Life

Forgetting recently learned information or important dates is one of the most common early signs of dementia. It goes beyond normal age-related forgetfulness.

2/5

Difficulty in Planning or Solving Problems

Struggling with tasks like paying bills or following familiar recipes could signal a decline in problem-solving skills.

3/5

Confusion With Time or Place

People with dementia can lose track of dates, seasons, and the passage of time. They may forget where they are or how they got there.

4/5

Trouble Understanding Visual Images and Spatial Relationships

Difficulty reading, judging distances, or recognizing color contrasts may cause problems with driving or walking

5/5

Changes in Mood or Personality

People with dementia may become confused, suspicious, depressed, or fearful. Mood swings and withdrawal from activities are common

