Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to North American Theatres – What Fans Need to Know

Re-Release Date & Where It’s Happening

The film returns to US and Canadian theatres on March 6, 2026. It marks a special re-release of the trilogy’s first instalment. Distributed by Crunchyroll in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Fans will be able to watch it in Japanese with subtitles and English dub.