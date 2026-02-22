LIVE TV
  • Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to North American Theatres – What Fans Need to Know

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to North American Theatres – What Fans Need to Know

The cinematic journey of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba  Infinity Castle continues as the blockbuster returns to theatres across North America in March. Packed with a never-before-seen panoramic format and premium presentation, the special run brings the opening chapter of the final trilogy back to life for anime lovers.

Re-Release Date & Where It’s Happening
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to North American Theatres – What Fans Need to Know

Re-Release Date & Where It’s Happening

The film returns to US and Canadian theatres on March 6, 2026. It marks a special re-release of the trilogy’s first instalment. Distributed by Crunchyroll in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Fans will be able to watch it in Japanese with subtitles and English dub.

Never-Before-Seen Immersive Format
Never-Before-Seen Immersive Format

The re-release introduces the SCREENX version for the first time in North America. SCREENX offers a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Designed to make battle sequences and Infinity Castle visuals more immersive & aimed at both returning viewers and new audiences.

Will It Re-Release in India?
Will It Re-Release in India?

No official confirmation yet for the March 2026 re-release in India. The film originally had a successful India release on 12 September 2025. It was screened in multiple languages – Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The earlier run received strong audience response and box office performance.

Why This Re-Release Is a Big Deal
Why This Re-Release Is a Big Deal

The film is the opening chapter of the final Infinity Castle trilogy & continues the story from the anime’s Hashira Training arc. The franchise has broken multiple global box office records. Considered one of the most successful anime theatrical releases ever.

OTT & Streaming Update
OTT & Streaming Update

The current release schedule indicates that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will premiere digitally between late March and early April 2026. It Will be available in multiple language options for global audiences & continues the strategy of extended theatrical window before digital release.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. Release dates and availability may vary by region and are subject to official announcements.

