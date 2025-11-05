Dev Deepawali 2025: Kashi Glows With Millions Of Diyas On Kartik Purnima

The Dev Deepawali falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima, the reason why it is also known as “the Diwali of the Gods.” The celebration is Kashi-Varanasi specific and commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura-the Tripurotsav.

On this night of gods, it is believed that the gods descend on Earth to bathe in the holy Ganga waters. In their honour, the entire crescent-shaped riverfront is converted into a divine spectacle. Millions of earthen lamps-diyas, more than ten lakh-are lovingly lit up on all 88 ghats, temple steps, and river parapets.

The combined light surfaces the dark waters with the glimmer of a golden galaxy, combined with fireworks and the deep rhythmic chants of the Ganga Aarti. The festival is a magnificent fusion of deep spirituality, culture, and mesmerizing lights. Let’s look at the glimpses Of Dev Deepawali at Kashi.