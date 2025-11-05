Dev Deepawali 2025: Kashi Glows With Millions Of Diyas On Kartik Purnima
The Dev Deepawali falls on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on the full moon night of Kartik Purnima, the reason why it is also known as “the Diwali of the Gods.” The celebration is Kashi-Varanasi specific and commemorates Lord Shiva’s victory over the demon Tripurasura-the Tripurotsav.
On this night of gods, it is believed that the gods descend on Earth to bathe in the holy Ganga waters. In their honour, the entire crescent-shaped riverfront is converted into a divine spectacle. Millions of earthen lamps-diyas, more than ten lakh-are lovingly lit up on all 88 ghats, temple steps, and river parapets.
The combined light surfaces the dark waters with the glimmer of a golden galaxy, combined with fireworks and the deep rhythmic chants of the Ganga Aarti. The festival is a magnificent fusion of deep spirituality, culture, and mesmerizing lights. Let’s look at the glimpses Of Dev Deepawali at Kashi.
Diyas
Millions of flickering earthen lamps blanket the 88 ghat steps, transforming the riverfront into a magnificent, shimmering, golden garland of light.
Diyas All Over
The ghats dissolve under a golden constellation; ten lakh diyas turn the sacred Ganga river into a liquid, shimmering, starlit galaxy.
All City Lighting With Lights On Dev Deepawali
Kashi glows as a heavenly beacon; electric strings and countless diyas fulfil the ancient prophecy, transforming the darkness into a boundless light.
Fireworks
A grand, choreographed, eco-friendly pyrotechnic display explodes over the Ganga, celebrating Lord Shiva's divine victory with vibrant bursts and sound.
City Lighting
Key temples, riverfronts, and city routes glow with electric lights and over two lakh additional diyas, fulfilling Kashi's "City of Light" name.