Devotees Welcome New Year 2026 With Prayers And Temple Visits Nationwide | In Pictures
New Year 2026: As the world ushered in New Year 2026, India welcomed the day with devotion and prayer. Long queues formed outside prominent religious sites across the country as devotees began the year by offering prayers, reflecting a strong wave of faith nationwide.
Faith Over Cold As Devotees Queue Up At Shrines
Braving the winter chill, pilgrims patiently waited for their turn, chanting hymns and expressing gratitude as they prepared to seek blessings from the shrine, a tradition many believe brings peace, protection, and prosperity in the year ahead.
Long Queues Mark New Year At Vaishno Devi Base Camp
In Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, long queues of devotees were seen winding through the pilgrimage route from early morning.
Fog-Covered Prayagraj Wakes Up To Spiritual New Year
In Prayagraj, the spiritual atmosphere blended with the stark realities of winter, as dense fog enveloped the city on New Year’s Eve.
Flower Markets See Early Rush Despite Winter Haze
The foggy morning added a quiet, almost contemplative mood to the bustling markets, as devotees purchased flowers to mark the occasion with rituals and prayers.
Varanasi Ghats Draw Crowds For Ganga Aarti
Further east in Varanasi, one of India’s most revered spiritual centres, the ghats along the Ganga witnessed large crowds of tourists and devotees gathering for the iconic evening Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.