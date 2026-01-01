LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack Switzerland explosion new york city mayor anushka sharma beedi prices nyc mayor commercial gas rate India donald trump china drone attack
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Devotees Welcome New Year 2026 With Prayers And Temple Visits Nationwide | In Pictures

Devotees Welcome New Year 2026 With Prayers And Temple Visits Nationwide | In Pictures

New Year 2026: As the world ushered in New Year 2026, India welcomed the day with devotion and prayer. Long queues formed outside prominent religious sites across the country as devotees began the year by offering prayers, reflecting a strong wave of faith nationwide.

Published By: Published: January 1, 2026 12:43:49 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Faith Over Cold As Devotees Queue Up At Shrines
1/6
Faith Over Cold As Devotees Queue Up At Shrines (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Faith Over Cold As Devotees Queue Up At Shrines

Braving the winter chill, pilgrims patiently waited for their turn, chanting hymns and expressing gratitude as they prepared to seek blessings from the shrine, a tradition many believe brings peace, protection, and prosperity in the year ahead.

You Might Be Interested In
Long Queues Mark New Year At Vaishno Devi Base Camp
2/6
Long Queues Mark New Year At Vaishno Devi Base Camp (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Long Queues Mark New Year At Vaishno Devi Base Camp

In Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, long queues of devotees were seen winding through the pilgrimage route from early morning.

Fog-Covered Prayagraj Wakes Up To Spiritual New Year
3/6
Fog-Covered Prayagraj Wakes Up To Spiritual New Year (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Fog-Covered Prayagraj Wakes Up To Spiritual New Year

In Prayagraj, the spiritual atmosphere blended with the stark realities of winter, as dense fog enveloped the city on New Year’s Eve.

You Might Be Interested In
Flower Markets See Early Rush Despite Winter Haze
4/6
Flower Markets See Early Rush Despite Winter Haze (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Flower Markets See Early Rush Despite Winter Haze

The foggy morning added a quiet, almost contemplative mood to the bustling markets, as devotees purchased flowers to mark the occasion with rituals and prayers.

Varanasi Ghats Draw Crowds For Ganga Aarti
5/6
Varanasi Ghats Draw Crowds For Ganga Aarti (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Varanasi Ghats Draw Crowds For Ganga Aarti

Further east in Varanasi, one of India’s most revered spiritual centres, the ghats along the Ganga witnessed large crowds of tourists and devotees gathering for the iconic evening Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS