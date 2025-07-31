Devotion, Decor, And Durga Pooja: 5 Pandals In Delhi For Your Pandal Hopping Plans

One such vibrant and very prominent festival of India is Durga Puja which is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show in specially West Bengal and Delhi. The festival commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demonic being Mahishasura and implies the victory of the good over the evil. It usually lasts five days with tons of rituals, prayers, cultural shows, and decoration of pandals mostly. Believers come together to perform aarti, bhog, and take part in some common dances such as dhunuchi naach. The streets are illuminated with colors, with the sounds of music and with the smells of festive food. Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, it is a cultural festival on which communities can reconnect.