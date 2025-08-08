Dhadak 2 and Other Hindi Films Based On Caste Discrimination
Caste discrimination has always been an issue in India. Many Bollywood filmmakers have tried to use their stories to expose these harsh realities of today’s world by showing the struggles faced by oppressed communities. Here is a list of 7 movies similar to Dhadak 2 that sparked conversation about equality in our country.
Article 15 (2019)
The star of this film is Ayushman Khurrana who plays an IPS officer confronting caste-based violence. It was inspired by real-life cases like the 2014 Badaun gang-rape and the Una flogging incident. This movie has powerful visuals and dialogues that shed light on deep-rooted discrimination in villages.
Aarakshan (2011)
This movie centers on the reservation system in India's education sector. It shows how caste division can affect even educated urban people. This movie features Saif Ali Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.
Bandit Queen (1994)
It is based on the real life story of Phoolan Devi. It explores the double oppression of gender and caste in rural Uttar Pradesh. It depicts Phoolan Devi's journey from a victim of abuse to a fearless bandit leader.
Lagaan (2001)
It was set in colonial India, following villagers who challenged the British to a cricket match. This film includes a subplot about an "untouchable" being excluded from the team. It demonstrates unity among those who broke the caste barriers.
Peepli Live (2010)
Produced by Aamir Khan, this one is a satirical drama about media sensationalism and farmer suicides. It indirectly touches on how caste influences rural poverty. This movie blends humour with hard hitting social commentary.
Manjhi- The Mountain Man (2015)
This is a biopic of Dashrath Manjhi, a Dalit man from Bihar. It showcases how caste discrimination played a role in his struggles.
Masaan (2015)
It includes parallel stories about loss, love and societal judgement. One storyline focused on a young man from a lower caste in Varanasi. It highlights how caste still dictates opportunities and relationships.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.