Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor?
Dhadak 2 brings back the heartbreak and intensity of Dhadak. This time, the themes of cast based discrimination and young love were introduced. It was inspired by the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Here is all you need to know about Dhadak 2.
Fresh lead pair
Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi play Vidhi and Neelesh respectively. Vidhi is an upper-caste gurl and Neelesh is an ambitious boy from a Dalit background. Their chemistry adds intensity to this socially charged story.
Realistic Tone over gloss
Unlike the first version (Dhadak, 2018) Dhadak 2 has a more socially sensitive narrative. It sticks to reality instead of glamour. The film keeps things real and raw.
Powerful Performances
Triptii gave another layered performance after- Qala and Animal movie. Siddhant played his most emotionally demanding role yet. Supporting actors like Saurabh Sachdeva and Vipin Sharma also add to its depth.
Social commentary
This movie openly tackles societal barriers and caste bias. It raises questions about identity, freedom and privilege. This film shows the real world issues in this romantic arc.
Triptii Dimri: Highest Paid Cast Member
Triptii reportedly earned ₹4-6 crore for this film. Her growing popularity after Bad Newz and Animal boosted her rate. She is one of the highest paid Gen Z actresses in Bollywood right now.
Supporting cast shines
Vipin Sharma plays Triptii's father, a complex character. Saurabh Sachdeva and Deeksha Joshi also contribute to the emotional weight.
Audience Reaction and Review
Fans are praising the fresh pairing and raw storytelling. The screenplay and dialogues are being appreciated for their honesty. Social media is buzzing with Triptii Dimri's bold character arc.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.