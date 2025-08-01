  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor?

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor?

Dhadak 2 brings back the heartbreak and intensity  of Dhadak. This time, the themes of cast based discrimination and young love were introduced. It was inspired by the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Here is all you need to know about Dhadak 2.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
1/8

Fresh lead pair

Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi play Vidhi and Neelesh respectively. Vidhi is an upper-caste gurl and Neelesh is an ambitious boy from a Dalit background. Their chemistry adds intensity to this socially charged story.

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
2/8

Realistic Tone over gloss

Unlike the first version (Dhadak, 2018) Dhadak 2 has a more socially sensitive narrative. It sticks to reality instead of glamour. The film keeps things real and raw.

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
3/8

Powerful Performances

Triptii gave another layered performance after- Qala and Animal movie. Siddhant played his most emotionally demanding role yet. Supporting actors like Saurabh Sachdeva and Vipin Sharma also add to its depth.

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
4/8

Social commentary

This movie openly tackles societal barriers and caste bias. It raises questions about identity, freedom and privilege. This film shows the real world issues in this romantic arc.

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
5/8

Triptii Dimri: Highest Paid Cast Member

Triptii reportedly earned ₹4-6 crore for this film. Her growing popularity after Bad Newz and Animal boosted her rate. She is one of the highest paid Gen Z actresses in Bollywood right now.

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
6/8

Supporting cast shines

Vipin Sharma plays Triptii's father, a complex character. Saurabh Sachdeva and Deeksha Joshi also contribute to the emotional weight.

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
7/8

Audience Reaction and Review

Fans are praising the fresh pairing and raw storytelling. The screenplay and dialogues are being appreciated for their honesty. Social media is buzzing with Triptii Dimri's bold character arc.

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery
Dhadak 2 Released: Who Is The Highest Paid Actor? - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?