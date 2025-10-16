LIVE TV
  • Dhanteras 2025: 7 Rashmika Mandanna HOT & SEXY Outfit Sets Internet on Fire

Dhanteras 2025: 7 Rashmika Mandanna HOT & SEXY Outfit Sets Internet on Fire

Rashmika Mandanna is creating quite a stir with her upcoming movie ‘Thamma’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress is also making headlines for her hot and bold festive looks. Dhanteras is around the corner, so why not take some inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna herself? 

Rashmika Mandanna Hot & Sexy Outfits
1/9

Rashmika Mandanna Hot & Sexy Outfits

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna hot and sexy outfits that are perfect to wear on Dhanteras 2025.

Rashmika Mandanna in Golden Lehenga
2/9

Rashmika Mandanna in Golden Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a golden flowy skirt with sequin work. She paired it with a matching deep U-neck blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Red Lehenga
3/9

Rashmika Mandanna in Hot Red Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna looks screaming hot in a red lehenga with floral print work on it. She paired it with a matching deep sweetheart neckline.

Rashmika Mandanna in Pink Saree
4/9

Rashmika Mandanna in Pink Saree

Rashmika Mandanna turns heads in a hot pink saree with a silver sleek border. She paired it with a plain, matching deep V-neck blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Saree
5/9

Rashmika Mandanna in Blue Saree

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a blue embellished saree with golden and silver work. She paired it with a dark blue sequin blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna in Velvet Saree
6/9

Rashmika Mandanna in Velvet Saree

Rashmika Mandanna looks dazzling in a maroon saree with a golden border. She paried it with a deep neck velvet blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna in Maroon Ethnic Dress
7/9

Rashmika Mandanna in Maroon Ethnic Dress

Rashmika Mandanna looks glamorous in a maroon body-hugging skirt. She paired it with a matching long-sleeved bralette with a chunky embellished design on it.

Rashmika Mandanna in Blue & Silver Lehenga
8/9

Rashmika Mandanna in Blue & Silver Lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna looks sexy in a blue lehenga with silver embroidered work on it. She paired it with a plunging-neckline blouse.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

The content and images used in this photo gallery are for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. The looks and outfits mentioned are based on Rashmika Mandanna’s public appearances and social media posts.

