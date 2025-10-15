Dhanteras 2025: Can You Buy Steel? Know Which Metals Bring Wealth & Luck
On Dhanteras 2025, buying gold or silver is considered auspicious, while steel does not hold the same religious or luck-related significance. Gold symbolizes wealth, prosperity, and good fortune, making it the most popular choice. Silver represents peace and positive energy, and brass or copper are also favored for their spiritual and health benefits. Steel may be practical, but for blessings and traditional Dhanteras rituals, gold and silver remain the preferred metals for purchases this year.
Can You Buy Steel on Dhanteras?
On Dhanteras, people typically buy gold or silver. Buying steel is different and is not done for good luck or other religious meanings.
Gold Buying is the Preferred Option
Buying gold on Dhanteras is the most popular option. Gold symbolizes wealth, purity, and good luck; buying gold will invite blessings and good prosperity to you for the whole year.
Silver is also Important
Buying silver is also considered lucky. Silver symbolizes peace and positive vibrations; many people will buy some silver items on Dhanteras for happiness in their home.
Other Metals
Brass and copper are sometimes considered but do not symbolize the same luck. Brass is related to health and wealth, while copper comes with additional health benefits and spiritual value.
Steel and Other, More Traditional Metals
Steel is strong and does serve a purpose, but there are better options on Dhanteras, such as gold, silver, brass, or copper, that all lend religious meaning to your luck and good fortune in the future.
Best Option for Dhanteras in 2025
If you identify with any form of luck or wealth, gold and silver are the best metals to buy. Steel works well for contemporary purposes, but it is not considered lucky nor important on this day.
Disclaimer
The gallery is based on traditional beliefs and Hindu rituals. Individual customs may vary by region and family practices. Readers are advised to follow personal and local traditions while making purchases on Dhanteras.