Dhanteras 2025: Can You Buy Steel? Know Which Metals Bring Wealth & Luck

On Dhanteras 2025, buying gold or silver is considered auspicious, while steel does not hold the same religious or luck-related significance. Gold symbolizes wealth, prosperity, and good fortune, making it the most popular choice. Silver represents peace and positive energy, and brass or copper are also favored for their spiritual and health benefits. Steel may be practical, but for blessings and traditional Dhanteras rituals, gold and silver remain the preferred metals for purchases this year.