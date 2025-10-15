LIVE TV
Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news Cricket news Charlie Kirk China news
Dr Ashish Sharma gaza baba vanga Mahabharat afhanistan news Cricket news Charlie Kirk China news
  • Dhanteras 2025: 7 Home Cleaning Tips You Must Do Before Puja

Dhanteras 2025: 7 Home Cleaning Tips You Must Do Before Puja

Dhanteras is the perfect time to prepare your home for positive vibes and prosperity. A clean and organized home attracts wealth, happiness and good future. Follow these 7 essential home cleaning tips before your Dhanteras puja to make your space shine!

Declutter every corner
1/7

Declutter every corner

Remove old items, broken things and unused stuff. Open space allows positive energy to flow freely.

Deep clean the kitchen
2/7

Deep clean the kitchen

Wash cabinets, countertops and storage areas thoroughly. Clean cookware, utensils and remove old spices.

Sanitize living areas
3/7

Sanitize living areas

Sweep, mop and dust living rooms, bedrooms and common areas. Pay attention to corners where dust accumulates.

Polish furniture and fixtures
4/7

Polish furniture and fixtures

Shine wooden furniture, brass items and metal decor. Repair scratches and tidy up decor items.

Clean the puja area
5/7

Clean the puja area

Wash the idols and puja accessories. Arrange everything neatly before the puja.

Wash windows and doors
6/7

Wash windows and doors

Remove dust and grime from windows and doors. Clean curtains, blinds and door handles.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for informational and inspiration purposes only. Always follow safe cleaning practices while preparing your home for Dhanteras 2025. The tips shared are general guidelines to promote positivity, cleanliness, and good fortune during the festive season.

