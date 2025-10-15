Dhanteras 2025: 7 Home Cleaning Tips You Must Do Before Puja
Dhanteras is the perfect time to prepare your home for positive vibes and prosperity. A clean and organized home attracts wealth, happiness and good future. Follow these 7 essential home cleaning tips before your Dhanteras puja to make your space shine!
Declutter every corner
Remove old items, broken things and unused stuff. Open space allows positive energy to flow freely.
Deep clean the kitchen
Wash cabinets, countertops and storage areas thoroughly. Clean cookware, utensils and remove old spices.
Sanitize living areas
Sweep, mop and dust living rooms, bedrooms and common areas. Pay attention to corners where dust accumulates.
Polish furniture and fixtures
Shine wooden furniture, brass items and metal decor. Repair scratches and tidy up decor items.
Clean the puja area
Wash the idols and puja accessories. Arrange everything neatly before the puja.
Wash windows and doors
Remove dust and grime from windows and doors. Clean curtains, blinds and door handles.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for informational and inspiration purposes only. Always follow safe cleaning practices while preparing your home for Dhanteras 2025. The tips shared are general guidelines to promote positivity, cleanliness, and good fortune during the festive season.