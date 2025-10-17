LIVE TV
  • Dhanteras: Easy & Aesthetic Home Decor Ideas For Your Home for Prosperity

Dhanteras: Easy & Aesthetic Home Decor Ideas For Your Home for Prosperity

Transform your home this Dhanteras 2025 with simple yet elegant décor ideas like rangoli, diyas, floral torans, metallic accents, and scented candles to attract prosperity, positivity, and festive warmth.

Traditional Rangoli Designs
1/7

Traditional Rangoli Designs

Create a colorful rangoli at your entrance using lotus, kalash, and swastika designs to bring in the divine's aura with positivity and charm.

Decorative diyas and lanterns
2/7

Decorative diyas and lanterns

Arrange clay diyas and fairy lights in your home to get a warm, welcoming glow which means prosperity and light.

Floral Torans and Garlands
3/7

Floral Torans and Garlands

Use torans of marigold and mango leaves by your doors and windows to brighten and help bring fresh fragrance and auspicious vibes into your homes.

Set Up Wealth Corner
4/7

Set Up Wealth Corner

Designate a peaceful space for Goddess Lakshmi worship with brass idols, metals, and diyas to increase the feeling of abundance and generate wealth.

Metallic accents in the decor
5/7

Metallic accents in the decor

Use metallic tones - gold and silver - with vases, cushions and candle stands to add an elegant touch to your festivity and keep on theme of wealth and tradition.

Scented candles and natural flowers
6/7

Scented candles and natural flowers

Use jasmine or tuberose and or natural scented candle wax in your common living areas for an uplifting aroma to change the ambience and uplift your spirit.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery shares traditional and creative home décor ideas for Dhanteras celebrations. Readers can adapt these suggestions based on personal preferences, space, and cultural practices for a harmonious festive atmosphere.

