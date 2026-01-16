LIVE TV
BMC elections 2026 Sanjay Dutt bmc election 13 acres Ajit Agarkar iran bangladesh K Onler Kom
  Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to tie the knot on Valentine's Day?: Age Difference, Net Worth And Truth Behind Marriage Rumours

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day?: Age Difference, Net Worth And Truth Behind Marriage Rumours

South Indian superstar Dhanush and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur have recently found themselves at the centre of intense social media buzz. Speculation about their alleged relationship and possible marriage has sparked curiosity among fans. While neither actor has confirmed the rumours, interest continues to grow. Here’s a closer look at their age difference, net worth, and what is actually known about the marriage rumours.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 16, 2026 20:07:30 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Age Difference
1/6
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur to tie the knot on Valentine's Day?: Age Difference, Net Worth And Truth Behind Marriage Rumours

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Age Difference

Dhanush was born on 28 July 1983, making him 42 years old.
Mrunal Thakur was born on 1 August 1992 and is 33 years old.
The age gap between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur is approximately 9 years.

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Net Worth
2/6

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Net Worth

One of the South India’s highest paid actors Dhanush net worth is estimated Rs 230 crore (including earnings from acting, production, endorsements, etc.)
Mrunal Thakur net worth is estimated Rs 33-40 crore. (Income comes from films, endorsements, and brand deals.)

How Their Relationship Rumours Began
3/6

How Their Relationship Rumours Began

The dating and wedding rumours appear to have gained attention after the pair were spotted together at multiple public events:
Son of Sardaar 2 screening – Dhanush attended the premiere, sparking widespread social media reactions.
Wrap party of Tere Ishq Mein – Mrunal attended a celebration for Dhanush’s upcoming film, leading to more speculation.
Interaction videos and candid moments between the stars have fueled fan theories of a deeper relationship.

Mrunal Thakur’s Statement on the Relationship
4/6

Mrunal Thakur’s Statement on the Relationship

Addressing the ongoing link up rumours, Mrunal Thakur has firmly insisted that “Dhanush is just a good friend”, dismissing romantic speculation. She clarified that Dhanush’s presence at her film events was purely friendly and professional.

Valentine’s Day Wedding Rumours
5/6

Valentine’s Day Wedding Rumours

According to a report by Free Press Journal, actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are reportedly set to get married on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day next month. While the claim has sparked widespread excitement among fans, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has commented on the wedding rumours so far.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is based on publicly available information and media reports. Net worth figures are estimates, and relationship rumours have not been officially confirmed by the individuals involved.

