Dhanush’s ‘Kara’ Release Date Announced: Cast, Plot, OTT Platform, Storyline and Everything to Know About the Film Clashing With Legend Saravanan’s ‘Leader’
Dhanush returns in the gritty survival thriller ‘Kara’ directed by Vignesh Raja (known for Por Thozhil), is described as an emotionally rooted suspense thriller. The film follows a rural farmer’s violent battle for redemption as his past and present collide in a high stakes struggle for survival.
Release Date
Dhanush’s upcoming film Kara (formerly titled #D54) is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026
OTT Platform
Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on Netflix. An exact digital release date has not yet been announced.
Cast
Dhanush stars in the lead role alongside Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes: Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, K. S. Ravikumar, Karunas, M. S. Bhaskar, Sreeja Ravi and Prithvi Pandiarajan.
Plot & Storyline
Dhanush plays Karasaami (Kara), a rural cotton farmer caught in a path of violence while taking on powerful enemies. The story explores themes of karma, redemption, and survival, with Karasaami portrayed as a man haunted by past demons seeking to protect those who trust him. The film's tagline is: "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive".
Box Office Clash With ‘Leader’
At the same time, ‘Leader’, starring Legend Saravanan, has also created buzz after its teaser promised an action packed entertainer. With both films arriving around the same time, the box office clash is expected to attract significant attention from fans and the industry.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and announcements. Official details may change once confirmed by the filmmakers or production team.