Dhanush’s ‘Kara’ Release Date Announced: Cast, Plot, OTT Platform, Storyline and Everything to Know About the Film Clashing With Legend Saravanan’s ‘Leader’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar 2 crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dhanush’s ‘Kara’ Release Date Announced: Cast, Plot, OTT Platform, Storyline and Everything to Know About the Film Clashing With Legend Saravanan’s ‘Leader’

Dhanush’s ‘Kara’ Release Date Announced: Cast, Plot, OTT Platform, Storyline and Everything to Know About the Film Clashing With Legend Saravanan’s ‘Leader’

Dhanush returns in the gritty survival thriller ‘Kara’ directed by Vignesh Raja (known for Por Thozhil), is described as an emotionally rooted suspense thriller. The film follows a rural farmer’s violent battle for redemption as his past and present collide in a high stakes struggle for survival.

Published By: Published: March 6, 2026 11:58:01 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Release Date
1/6
Dhanush’s ‘Kara’ Release Date Announced: Cast, Plot, OTT Platform, Storyline and Everything to Know About the Film Clashing With Legend Saravanan’s ‘Leader’

Release Date

Dhanush’s upcoming film Kara (formerly titled #D54) is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30, 2026

You Might Be Interested In
OTT Platform
2/6

OTT Platform

Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to stream on Netflix. An exact digital release date has not yet been announced.

Cast
3/6

Cast

Dhanush stars in the lead role alongside Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. The ensemble cast includes: Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, K. S. Ravikumar, Karunas, M. S. Bhaskar, Sreeja Ravi and Prithvi Pandiarajan.

You Might Be Interested In
Plot & Storyline
4/6

Plot & Storyline

Dhanush plays Karasaami (Kara), a rural cotton farmer caught in a path of violence while taking on powerful enemies. The story explores themes of karma, redemption, and survival, with Karasaami portrayed as a man haunted by past demons seeking to protect those who trust him. The film's tagline is: "Sometimes, staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive".

Box Office Clash With ‘Leader’
5/6

Box Office Clash With ‘Leader’

At the same time, ‘Leader’, starring Legend Saravanan, has also created buzz after its teaser promised an action packed entertainer. With both films arriving around the same time, the box office clash is expected to attract significant attention from fans and the industry.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and announcements. Official details may change once confirmed by the filmmakers or production team.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS