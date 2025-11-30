Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Actress Kriti Sanon HOT & BOLD Looks You Can Recreate This Winter Season
Kriti Sanon is also making headlines with her latest movie Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush, which is creating buzz on the big screen from November 28. The actress’s performance and on-screen chemistry with Dhanush have grabbed audience attention, while her stylish looks in the film are trending on social media, inspiring fans to recreate her glamorous and bold outfits this winter season.
Kirit Sanon Hot and Sexy Pics
Take a look at Kirit Sanon hot and sexy outfits that you can totally recreate for this winter season.
Kriti Sanon in Black Bralette Outfit
Kriti Sanon stuns in a black bralette with criss-cross around the waistline. She paired it with a body-hugging matching skirt and a short black blazer.
Kriti Sanon in Body Hugging Dress
Kriti Sanon looks glamorous in a see-through laced body-hugging dress with a bold cutout around the chest. She paired it with multiple rings.
Kriti Sanon in Chess Bralette
Kriti Sanon looks screaming hot in a square bralette with a deep V neckline. She paired it with a bottle green straight jeans and a short matching jacket.
Kriti Sanon in Long Oversized Coat
Kriti Sanon looks sexy in a white tank top and a matching mini skirt. She paired it with a matching long and oversized coat and leather boots.
Kriti Sanon in Denim Co-ord Set
Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a denim co-ord set with a black corset top with a deep neckline.