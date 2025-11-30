LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car Corbin Bosch bus collided benjamin netanyahu India vs South Africa 2025 Qatar Grand Prix dhoni kantara BMW Car
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Actress Kriti Sanon HOT & BOLD Looks You Can Recreate This Winter Season

Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Actress Kriti Sanon HOT & BOLD Looks You Can Recreate This Winter Season

Kriti Sanon is also making headlines with her latest movie Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush, which is creating buzz on the big screen from November 28. The actress’s performance and on-screen chemistry with Dhanush have grabbed audience attention, while her stylish looks in the film are trending on social media, inspiring fans to recreate her glamorous and bold outfits this winter season.

By: Last Updated: November 30, 2025 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kirit Sanon Hot and Sexy Pics
1/6

Kirit Sanon Hot and Sexy Pics

Take a look at Kirit Sanon hot and sexy outfits that you can totally recreate for this winter season.

Kriti Sanon in Black Bralette Outfit
2/6

Kriti Sanon in Black Bralette Outfit

Kriti Sanon stuns in a black bralette with criss-cross around the waistline. She paired it with a body-hugging matching skirt and a short black blazer.

Kriti Sanon in Body Hugging Dress
3/6

Kriti Sanon in Body Hugging Dress

Kriti Sanon looks glamorous in a see-through laced body-hugging dress with a bold cutout around the chest. She paired it with multiple rings.

Kriti Sanon in Chess Bralette
4/6

Kriti Sanon in Chess Bralette

Kriti Sanon looks screaming hot in a square bralette with a deep V neckline. She paired it with a bottle green straight jeans and a short matching jacket.

Kriti Sanon in Long Oversized Coat
5/6

Kriti Sanon in Long Oversized Coat

Kriti Sanon looks sexy in a white tank top and a matching mini skirt. She paired it with a matching long and oversized coat and leather boots.

Kriti Sanon in Denim Co-ord Set
6/6

Kriti Sanon in Denim Co-ord Set

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a denim co-ord set with a black corset top with a deep neckline.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS