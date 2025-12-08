LIVE TV
  • Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Eternal He-Man Who Redefined Bollywood Masculinity

Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Eternal He-Man Who Redefined Bollywood Masculinity

Dharmendra: Today, December 8, marks the birth anniversary of legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra. Fondly celebrated as Indian cinema’s ‘He-Man’, the veteran actor was born on December 8, 1935 and passed away on November 24, 2025.

Let’s remember the eternal He-Man who redefined the Bollywood masculinity-

Esha Deol
1/8

Esha Deol Remembers Her Father

On his first birth anniversary after his passing, his daughter Esha Deol shared a heartfelt note, honouring her father and celebrating his life on what would have been his 90th birthday.

The Original He-Man
2/8

The Original He-Man

Coming from a modest background in Punjab, Dharmendra went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most admired actors. Starting out as a romantic lead in the 1960s, his strong screen presence and rugged persona soon earned him the title of “He-Man.”

A Star With Many Shades
3/8

A Star With Many Shades

Known for his versatility, Dharmendra delivered powerful performances across genres—balancing intensity, emotion and humour with ease.

Action Star
4/8

Action Star

Films like Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh firmly established him as the leading action hero of his time.

Action Star
5/8

Romantic Hero

In his early years, he won hearts with several memorable romantic roles.

Comedy Performer
6/8

Comedy Performer

His effortless comic timing in classics like Chupke Chupke proved his ability to make audiences laugh just as easily as he could impress them with action.

Unforgettable On-Screen Partnerships
7/8

Unforgettable On-Screen Partnerships

His remarkable chemistry with co-star Hema Malini created iconic cinematic moments that remain celebrated to this day.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

