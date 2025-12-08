Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: Remembering The Eternal He-Man Who Redefined Bollywood Masculinity
Dharmendra: Today, December 8, marks the birth anniversary of legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra. Fondly celebrated as Indian cinema’s ‘He-Man’, the veteran actor was born on December 8, 1935 and passed away on November 24, 2025.
Let’s remember the eternal He-Man who redefined the Bollywood masculinity-
Esha Deol Remembers Her Father
On his first birth anniversary after his passing, his daughter Esha Deol shared a heartfelt note, honouring her father and celebrating his life on what would have been his 90th birthday.
The Original He-Man
Coming from a modest background in Punjab, Dharmendra went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most admired actors. Starting out as a romantic lead in the 1960s, his strong screen presence and rugged persona soon earned him the title of “He-Man.”
A Star With Many Shades
Known for his versatility, Dharmendra delivered powerful performances across genres—balancing intensity, emotion and humour with ease.
Action Star
Films like Phool Aur Patthar and Mera Gaon Mera Desh firmly established him as the leading action hero of his time.
Romantic Hero
In his early years, he won hearts with several memorable romantic roles.
Comedy Performer
His effortless comic timing in classics like Chupke Chupke proved his ability to make audiences laugh just as easily as he could impress them with action.
Unforgettable On-Screen Partnerships
His remarkable chemistry with co-star Hema Malini created iconic cinematic moments that remain celebrated to this day.
