Dharmendra Death News: Actor Passes Away Before Release of Final Film Ikkis || Tap to Know More
Dharmendra passed away just before his big 2025 release- Ikkis! His last movie now carries an emotional weight no one was prepared for. Dharmendra’s comeback project is now his final goodbye on screen. With his passing and Ikkis now becoming his final gift to cinema, here’s everything you need to know about the film releasing on 25 December 2025.
Dharmendra New Film Ikkis
Ikkis is a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is based on a true story. Dharmendra's character adds emotional weight to the story of courage and sacrifice.
Ikkis Movie Story
The film follows Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. It is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Dharmendra's role captures a father's pride and pain as he raises a national hero.
Ikkis Movie Cast
Agastya Nanda stars as Arun Khetarpal, delivering the film's central performance. Dharmendra plays the role of his father. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for intelligent, gripping cinema.
Ikkis Movie Release Feels Emotional
With Dharmendra's passing, fans will see him on screen for the very last time. His emotional scenes and dialogues now hold deeper meaning. The film is expected to draw huge attention as a tribute to his legacy.
Fans Reaction to Dharmendra's Death Before Ikkis Release
Social media is filled with tributes from fans and celebrities. Many consider Ikkis a fitting final role due to its powerful father-son theme. The film is being called a legacy film, marking the end of an era.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.