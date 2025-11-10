From Dharmendra Deol’s Sholay to Satyakam: A Look Back at His Most Iconic Bollywood Films, You Must Watch
The legendary star Dharmendra Deol is alive and well. He has starred as the main lead in numerous Bollywood classics, especially during the 1960s to 1980s. Here are some of his most famous main lead movies:
Phool Aur Patthar (1966):
Dharmendra depicted a rugged criminal whose character changes for the better through his encounter with the widow bringing him to the top as a star and to the public adoration all at once.
Aaye Din Bahar Ke (1966):
A love story with Dharmendra as a sullen lover experiencing all the feelings, love, and heartbreak, thus proving his versatility and presence on the screen.
Anupama (1966):
The actor got the part of a poet with feelings who gets infatuated with a timid girl, hence painting one of his most passionate and delicate characters.
Bandini (1963):
In this masterpiece, Dharmendra impersonated a doctor full of empathy who, through his actions, made the themes of humaneness, martyrdom, and the power of virtue come alive.
Satyakam (1969):
Dharmendra’s strong display of an honest man enduring the post-independence corruption has become one of the most honored performances in Indian cinema history.
Sholay (1975):
In the role of Veeru, Dharmendra combined a legendary, comic, and heroic performance in the greatest Indian action-drama, thus earning him a spot among the forever shining stars of Bollywood.