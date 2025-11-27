Dharmendra Deol and Hema Malini Life in Pictures: Check Their Net Worth and Family Legacy
Dharmendra Deol and Hema Malini’s life in pictures reflects their massive combined net worth, enduring Bollywood legacy, family achievements, iconic careers, and diverse investments.
Iconic Couple in Bollywood
As we have seen Dharmendra and Hema Malini onscreen, they look like iconic Bollywood legends who are their timeless beauty and cinematic partnership.
Astonishing Net Worth
Dharmendra's net worth is said to be between ₹335 crore and ₹450 crore, which he got from movies, endorsements and investments.
Family Dynastry
Hema Malini’s wealth is around ₹142 crore, which includes her real estate, jewellery, and the benefits gained from her political career.
Movie Stars' Offspring
They are producers of such a famous Bollywood family as Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and Ahana, who are the six descendants of the couple.
Real Estate and Investing
Dharmendra's career lasted for a whole lifetime, and he was called 'He-Man' through the decades because of such supreme roles in films like Sholay and Sita Aur Geeta.
Children's Options
The three siblings have their own unique decisions to make. For instance, Ahana Deol prefers memorable heritage over wealth in the form of land or luxurious houses.
Disclaimer
All financial figures and family details are based on publicly available sources; actual net worth and personal information may vary or change over time.