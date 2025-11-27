LIVE TV
  Dharmendra Deol and Hema Malini Life in Pictures: Check Their Net Worth and Family Legacy

Dharmendra Deol and Hema Malini Life in Pictures: Check Their Net Worth and Family Legacy

Dharmendra Deol and Hema Malini’s life in pictures reflects their massive combined net worth, enduring Bollywood legacy, family achievements, iconic careers, and diverse investments.

By: Last Updated: November 27, 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
Iconic Couple in Bollywood
1/7

Iconic Couple in Bollywood

As we have seen Dharmendra and Hema Malini onscreen, they look like iconic Bollywood legends who are their timeless beauty and cinematic partnership.

Astonishing Net Worth
2/7

Astonishing Net Worth

Dharmendra's net worth is said to be between ₹335 crore and ₹450 crore, which he got from movies, endorsements and investments.

Family Dynastry
3/7

Family Dynastry

Hema Malini’s wealth is around ₹142 crore, which includes her real estate, jewellery, and the benefits gained from her political career.

Movie Stars' Offspring
4/7

Movie Stars' Offspring

They are producers of such a famous Bollywood family as Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and Ahana, who are the six descendants of the couple.

Real Estate and Investing
5/7

Real Estate and Investing

Dharmendra's career lasted for a whole lifetime, and he was called 'He-Man' through the decades because of such supreme roles in films like Sholay and Sita Aur Geeta.

Children's Options
6/7

Children's Options

The three siblings have their own unique decisions to make. For instance, Ahana Deol prefers memorable heritage over wealth in the form of land or luxurious houses.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

All financial figures and family details are based on publicly available sources; actual net worth and personal information may vary or change over time.

