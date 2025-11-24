Dharmendra DEATH News: Top 7 Iconic Films of the Legendary Actor
Dharmendra, Bollywood’s legendary He-Man, delivered some of Indian cinema’s most iconic performances. He was one of the most charming actors of his era. His films redefined the 60s-80s and created unforgettable characters loved across generations. In memories of our beloved actor Dharmendra, here are 7 of his greatest movies that showcase his unmatched legacy.
Sholay (1975)
Dharmendra's unforgettable role as Veeru, paired with Amitabh Bachchan's Jai. The "Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna" line became legendary.
Chupke Chupke (1975)
He showed his brilliant comic timing as Professor Parimal. His chemistry with Sharmila Tagore was light and endearing. It is still considered one of Bollywood's smartest comedies.
Phool Aur Patthar (1966)
The film that made him the original He-Man of Bollywood. he played a tough criminal with a soft heart. the iconic shirtless scene became a nationwide sensation.
Satyakam (1969)
It was one of Dharmendra's finest performances. It is a story about honesty and ethics set post-Independence. It is considered his career-best by many filmmakers.
Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)
He played Ajit, a thief who reforms to fight a notorious dacoit. The film is full of Dharmendra's strong action sequences and powerful character arc.
Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)
It is a fun, dual-role comedy with Dharmendra's role providing humor, romance and sweetness. His chemistry with Hema Malini was adored by audiences.
Jugnu (1973)
Dharmendra's charm carried the film to box-office success. It is one his most popular solo-hero films. It featured iconic songs and sleek action for its time.
