LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Dharmendra DEATH News: Top 7 Iconic Films of the Legendary Actor

Dharmendra DEATH News: Top 7 Iconic Films of the Legendary Actor

Dharmendra, Bollywood’s legendary He-Man, delivered some of Indian cinema’s most iconic performances. He was one of the most charming actors of his era. His films redefined the 60s-80s and created unforgettable characters loved across generations. In memories of our beloved actor Dharmendra, here are 7 of his greatest movies that showcase his unmatched legacy.

By: Last Updated: November 24, 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sholay (1975)
1/8

Sholay (1975)

Dharmendra's unforgettable role as Veeru, paired with Amitabh Bachchan's Jai. The "Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna" line became legendary.

Chupke Chupke (1975)
2/8

Chupke Chupke (1975)

He showed his brilliant comic timing as Professor Parimal. His chemistry with Sharmila Tagore was light and endearing. It is still considered one of Bollywood's smartest comedies.

Phool Aur Patthar (1966)
3/8

Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

The film that made him the original He-Man of Bollywood. he played a tough criminal with a soft heart. the iconic shirtless scene became a nationwide sensation.

Satyakam (1969)
4/8

Satyakam (1969)

It was one of Dharmendra's finest performances. It is a story about honesty and ethics set post-Independence. It is considered his career-best by many filmmakers.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)
5/8

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

He played Ajit, a thief who reforms to fight a notorious dacoit. The film is full of Dharmendra's strong action sequences and powerful character arc.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)
6/8

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

It is a fun, dual-role comedy with Dharmendra's role providing humor, romance and sweetness. His chemistry with Hema Malini was adored by audiences.

Jugnu (1973)
7/8

Jugnu (1973)

Dharmendra's charm carried the film to box-office success. It is one his most popular solo-hero films. It featured iconic songs and sleek action for its time.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS