  • Bollywood Mourns Dharmendra: Top Celebrities Gather For Emotional Prayer Meet | In Photos

Three days after the passing of Dharmendra, on November 27, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organized a prayer gathering at Taj Lands End in Mumbai to pay tribute to their father. Their cousin, Abhay Deol, also joined the ceremony. A photograph from the event circulated online, showing the Deol brothers with folded hands as they welcomed guests. Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya and their son Aryaman were also present in the frame.

Stars such as Salman Khan, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Aryan Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, Sidharth Malhotra, Suniel Shetty, and several others attended the venue to offer their final tributes.

Sharing the image on Instagram, advocate Ashish Shelar wrote, “Today, I attended the condolence meet at Taj Lands End, Bandra, to honour the legendary Dharmendra Ji. His humility and warmth touched countless lives. While his passing leaves a great void, his legacy will continue to inspire many generations. My sincere condolences to the family. Om Shanti.”

By: Last Updated: November 28, 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Dharmendra Prayer Meet
1/5

Dharmendra Prayer Meet

Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, hosted a prayer meet at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End.

Sharman Joshi At Dharmendra Prayer Meet
2/5

Sharman Joshi At Dharmendra Prayer Meet

Abhay Deol, their cousin, attended the event to pay respects.

Inside Dharmendra Prayer Meet
3/5

Inside Dharmendra Prayer Meet

Bobby Deol’s wife Tanya and son Aryaman were present at the gathering.

Subhash Ghai At Dharmendra Prayer Meet
4/5

Subhash Ghai At Dharmendra Prayer Meet

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Subhash Ghai, Rekha, and Madhuri Dixit, joined the meet.

Aishwarya Rai At Dharmendra Prayer Meet
5/5

Aishwarya Rai At Dharmendra Prayer Meet

Aishwarya Rai spotted at legend's prayer gathering

