Who Is Rimi Sen? “Dhoom” Hot Actress Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai: Her Age, Boyfriend, Bollywood Controversies, Net Worth & Latest Updates

Controversies

The most notable controversies involving Rimi Sen are the 4.14 crore fraud case from 2022 to 2024 in which she accused a Mumbai businessman of cheating her on a failed investment and her 50 crore lawsuit against Land Rover in 2024 over alleged defects and mental harassment. She faced criticism for past comments on race and beauty and public scrutiny during Bigg Boss 9 for her lack of interest in tasks. Discussions about her changed appearance also sparked speculation about cosmetic procedures which she clarified were limited to fillers, Botox and PRP treatments.