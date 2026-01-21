Who Is Rimi Sen? “Dhoom” Hot Actress Is Now A Real Estate Agent In Dubai: Her Age, Boyfriend, Bollywood Controversies, Net Worth & Latest Updates
Rimi Sen real name is Subhamitra Sen. She is a former Indian actress and film producer who was a prominent face in Bollywood during the early 2000s. As of January 2026, she has shifted careers and is currently working as a real estate agent in Dubai.
Age & Education
Rimi Sen born on 21 September 1981 in Kolkata, West Bengal. As of 2026, she is 44 years old. She is a former Indian film actress and producer. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Calcutta.
Net Worth
As of 2026, Rimi Sen’s estimated net worth is around $10 million (approximately ₹80–85 crore), based on publicly available celebrity wealth assessments that factor in her earnings from films, television, production ventures and business activities.
Relationships
Rimi Sen has largely avoided relationships and has stated in interviews that she does not see herself marrying. She has revealed having only one serious relationship in her life during her time on Bigg Boss 9. She focuses on personal growth, well-being, and her career and has moved away from acting to work in real estate in Dubai. She keeps her personal life private and maintains a low social media presence.
Controversies
The most notable controversies involving Rimi Sen are the 4.14 crore fraud case from 2022 to 2024 in which she accused a Mumbai businessman of cheating her on a failed investment and her 50 crore lawsuit against Land Rover in 2024 over alleged defects and mental harassment. She faced criticism for past comments on race and beauty and public scrutiny during Bigg Boss 9 for her lack of interest in tasks. Discussions about her changed appearance also sparked speculation about cosmetic procedures which she clarified were limited to fillers, Botox and PRP treatments.
Rimi Sen shifts to Dubai real estate
Bollywood actress Rimi Sen known for films like Dhoom, Hungama, Golmaal and Phir Hera Pheri has completely transitioned from acting to working as a real estate agent in Dubai. She explained in interviews that she chose Dubai for its stable and business friendly property market and to focus on building her career in the UAE. She no longer works in films or mainstream entertainment.
