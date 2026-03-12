Dhurandar Director Aditya Dhar Birthday Special: Age, Net Worth, Love Story with Yami Gautam, Career, Awards and Upcoming Films
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is one of the most talked about directors in modern Bollywood. The director who stunned audiences with the blockbuster war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike continues to dominate headlines with his powerful storytelling and ambitious projects. On his birthday, fans are once again celebrating the man behind some of the most patriotic and gripping films in Indian cinema.
Aditya Dhar Age and Early Life
Aditya Dhar was born on 12 March 1983 in New Delhi. As of 2026, He turns 43. Before becoming a director, he worked as a lyricist and writer in the Hindi film industry. His early years in Bollywood were not easy. He spent several years struggling to find the right opportunity before finally getting his big break as a filmmaker.
Career Breakthrough with Uri
The turning point in his career came with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal, became a massive box office success and one of the most iconic patriotic films in recent years. The movie was inspired by the real life 2016 Uri attack and the Indian Army’s response through the 2016 Indian surgical strikes.
Aditya Dhar Net Worth
Based on reports as of early 2026, filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹25 crore and ₹30 crore but an estimated combined net worth with his wife Yami Gautam, of over Rs 100 crore driven by the massive success of his production house, B62 Studios, and films like Dhurandhar. He charges approximately Rs 8–10 crore per film and owns luxury real estate in Bandra and Chandigarh.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam’s Love Story
Their love story reportedly began during the filming of Uri: The Surgical Strike, where Yami played a key role. Over time, their professional collaboration turned into a deep personal bond. The intimate wedding took place at Yami’s family home in Himachal Pradesh and instantly went viral on social media.
Awards and Recognition
After the success of Uri, Aditya Dhar became one of Bollywood’s most respected filmmakers. He won the Best Director award at the National Film Awards and received praise for his realistic storytelling, gripping screenplay and powerful patriotic themes.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and online sources. Net worth figures and personal details are approximate and may vary. The article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. We do not claim complete accuracy regarding financial estimates or personal matters.